I am surprisingly hyped for Ubisoft's Avatar: Horizon Zero Catpeople game

Are you anxious to get your hands on a new "Splinter Cell" game? Are you wondering if you'll ever get to play a sequel to "Blacklist"? If so, you're not alone; a survey conducted by SVG revealed that there are a lot of fans who want "Splinter Cell" to make a comeback. To satiate those desires, there's a "Splinter Cell" Netflix series in the works, but what about a game? Well, according to a recent leak, there is something in the works, something that crosses "Splinter Cell" with other Ubisoft properties. You may not be all that pleased about it, however.