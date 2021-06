This long-lasting consumption block is made to deliver the highest amount of protein and least amount of salt over any others on the market. Some of the biggest challenges deer hunters face each year don’t just occur during the season when in a stand and on the hunt. They happen long before the season begins as they struggle to determine the best, most economical way to manage their deer herd and their hunting property. With summer fast approaching, many deer seasons are a mere three to four months away and bucks are busy growing the antlers that will serve them in this year’s rut. So, what is a sportsman to do when looking to provide vital nutrients to their deer, but they don’t live near their hunting land and are busy working or tending to family vacations? The answer is The Cube™ by Big&J® Industries.