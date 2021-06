Thank you, Mike. You have been a wonderful leader for your group at the Health Dept. and for Chatham County. This has been a trying year; all of us trying to stay alive against the onslaught of a new disease, caused by a new virus that none of us knew anything about 18 months ago. It has been so sneaky that many of us still don’t seem to know anything about it, and it has been your task to be their leader too. Sars-CoV-2 is so sneaky that it can spread around in many people and to many people without their realizing that they are spreaders and they might jump to the conclusion that the virus news is a hoax based on their personal experience of not being sick with COVID19. We still have so much to learn about COVID19 after the respiratory illness is over; heart disease; neurologic disease, “Slow Covid”, et al.