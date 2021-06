Ahead of England renewing their rivalry with Germany, Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp says Gareth Southgate's side have nothing to fear in the Euro 2020 last-16 clash... It has not quite caught fire for the England team so far, but it certainly will do with this game coming up. The excitement will be there for sure. I went to two of the group games; I went to the first against Croatia and there was a good feeling about it and we did enough to get the win.