Six Leadership Strategies That Bring Out The Best In Your Employees

This column is especially for nonprofit CEOs: we know you have to secure buy-in from your leadership, but how exactly do you do that?. If you’re going to be successful at fundraising, you can’t go it alone. At a minimum, the CEO and the board need to be working together. But how does that happen? You can say “I want your buy-in” or you can demonstrate that your vision is feasible, and that partnership will make it even better. Here are a few ways that your words and actions can encourage buy-in. Be visionary, innovative, and creative. These are not qualities that belong to “someone else.” We know you have it. Find that part of you that can see beyond budgets, deadlines, and to-do lists. Look at the big picture, look to the future. Imagine the best for your organization and act from that place. One way you do that is in how you communicate – do you lead with inspiration, or the challenges you are facing? Do you share the news of your nonprofit, or do you talk about everything other than your work, vision, and impact? You don’t have to monopolize or dominate every conversation, just make it your business to share what’s up. You can do that by posing a question, “Ramel, I’m thinking we could restructure our senior program. Can I share my ideas with you? Your experience will help me clarify my thinking.”