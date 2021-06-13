Living the pure life in Costa Rica: What to do, see and eat

I had never been in Costa Rica, and sincerely, it was not in my plans to travel there. Yet, I knew several fun facts about it such as it is a country that has no army. I also knew their economy is based on tourism, which tells you the impact of the pandemic this past year in the lives of the Ticos. Interestingly, Costa Rica has 10% of the world’s rainforest, a well sought attraction for nature lovers, and tourism is starting to pick up.