Pottawattamie County, IA

Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Region 4

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 9 days ago

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows five additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 to 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 13.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports three new positive tests in Pottawattamie County and one each in Harrison and Fremont Counties.

In RMCC Region 4, there are two patients hospitalized, one in ICU, no one admitted in the past 24 hours, and no one is on a ventilator.

Listed below is the total number of positive cases per county in Region 4.

Pottawattamie- 12,346 (173 deaths)

Crawford- 2,923 (40 deaths)

Page- 2,012 (22 deaths)

Harrison- 1,937 (73 deaths)

Mills- 1,801 (24 deaths)

Cass- 1,476 (54 deaths)

Shelby- 1,375 (37 deaths)

Montgomery- 1,116 (38 deaths)

Fremont- 662 (9 deaths)

Audubon- 547 (10 deaths)

Adams- 355 (4 deaths)

In Region 1, the IDPH reports no additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Guthrie County, (1,312), and (32 deaths). The IDPH reports no additional positive cases in Adair County, (993), and (32 deaths).

More information can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.

News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
