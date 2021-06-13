Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Region 4

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows five additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 to 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 13.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports three new positive tests in Pottawattamie County and one each in Harrison and Fremont Counties.

In RMCC Region 4, there are two patients hospitalized, one in ICU, no one admitted in the past 24 hours, and no one is on a ventilator.

Listed below is the total number of positive cases per county in Region 4.

Pottawattamie- 12,346 (173 deaths)

Crawford- 2,923 (40 deaths)

Page- 2,012 (22 deaths)

Harrison- 1,937 (73 deaths)

Mills- 1,801 (24 deaths)

Cass- 1,476 (54 deaths)

Shelby- 1,375 (37 deaths)

Montgomery- 1,116 (38 deaths)

Fremont- 662 (9 deaths)

Audubon- 547 (10 deaths)

Adams- 355 (4 deaths)

In Region 1, the IDPH reports no additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Guthrie County, (1,312), and (32 deaths). The IDPH reports no additional positive cases in Adair County, (993), and (32 deaths).

