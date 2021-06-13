Electronic dance music groups are everywhere, and they are more popular. If you have ever taken a look at the people at parties and clubs, you are going to notice that a lot of them are wearing dance t-shirts or have dance gear tattooed on their bodies. This is because electronic dance music has been gaining popularity in the mainstream over the past few years, and this trend is not about to stop any time soon. In fact, this very week saw the release of a new electronic dance music group which has made quite an impression. This article will discuss why these types of dance groups are becoming so much of a trend in today’s nightclubs, as well as why so many people love and appreciate them.