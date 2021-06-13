Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

The best foods for brain health

By American Heart Association
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWlzI_0aSsccLB00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

It’s easy to see the connection between an unhealthy diet and an expanding waistline. The connection between food and brain health can be harder to get your mind around.

But experts agree. Eating right is essential for brain health.

“Of all the organs in our body, the brain is the one most easily damaged by a poor diet,” said Dr. Lisa Mosconi, director of the Women’s Brain Initiative.

“From its very architecture to its ability to perform, every aspect of the brain calls for proper food.”

Mosconi, who has written books about the science of food and the brain, said many people have misconceptions about what “proper food” might be.

One of the biggest fallacies she’s been hearing lately is the idea that a very high-fat diet is somehow helpful to the brain.

“This is not what most research shows,” she said.

Dietary supplements are another area where people get misled, said Dr. Kristine Yaffe, professor of psychiatry, neurology and epidemiology at the University of California-San Francisco.

Except when someone is deficient in a specific nutrient, vitamin supplements don’t seem to improve brain health, she said.

Similarly, supplements that contain omega-3 fatty acids and fish oil have gotten a lot of attention. But while they might help certain heart patients when prescribed by a physician, research has not confirmed benefits for brain health.

“There have been a number of trials, and they haven’t borne out,” said Yaffe, who was a co-author on a 2017 American Heart Association advisory on brain health.

So, what does work?

“We still have a lot to learn about that,” Yaffe said. But certain foods do seem to help when they’re part of an entire dietary pattern. And that diet looks similar to the ones physicians recommend for heart health.

A Mediterranean-style diet – heavy in fruits, vegetables, fish and nuts – lowers stroke risk in women and may lead to better cognitive ability in old age, studies have found.

A 2018 study Mosconi led estimated it provided 1.5 to 3.5 years of protection against the development of biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease.

Another science-backed eating plan that limits red meat, sodium and added sugars and sweets, called DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension), may reduce stroke risk.

Mosconi highlighted some nutrients – antioxidants, such as vitamin C, vitamin E and beta-carotene, and anti-inflammatory B vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids – that she said are important for the health of neurons.

But neither Yaffe nor Mosconi is a fan of singling out something as the perfect brain food.

“I don’t believe in ‘superfoods,’ or that any one food or food group is key to brain health,” Mosconi said.

And not that there’s anything wrong with blueberries, Yaffe said, but “you wouldn’t want to be thinking, ‘If I only eat blueberries, that’s going to do it.'”

It’s also important to think of foods that are potentially harmful to brain health, Mosconi said.

Saturated fat, especially from animal sources, is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, she said. And some research also shows it increases the risk of cognitive problems.

“When we eat a fatty, sugary meal and experience symptoms like sluggishness, brain fog and drowsiness – these symptoms originate not in the stomach but in the brain,” Mosconi said.

And the effects aren’t necessarily temporary.

Research indicates a poor diet may cause the loss of key structural and functional elements in the brain, she said, along with “a higher vulnerability to brain aging and dementia.”

A 2018 report from the Global Council on Brain Health, an independent group convened by the AARP, noted that foods and diets that are good for heart health are also good for brain health.

Yaffe, a member of that brain health council, said the mechanisms of the brain are complex, but it stands to reason that “if you’re eating a dietary pattern that is heart-healthy, it’s probably also healthy (for) the vessels in the brain.”

She acknowledged that some people have a hard time seeing the connections between brain health and their diet – or with other activities such as smoking, sleep and exercise.

Mosconi, also a member of the AARP brain health council, put it this way: “Day after day, the foods we eat are broken down into nutrients, taken up into the bloodstream, and carried up into the brain.

Once there, they replenish depleted storage, activate cellular reactions and, finally, become the very fabric of our brains.

“Consider that the next time you reach for a brownie. Its ingredients will actually become part of your brain.”

If you care about food and your health, please read studies about this common food may contribute to autism and findings of food high in vitamin K may benefit people with blood clots.

For more information about nutrition and wellness, please see recent studies about why you may want to stop eating packed food and results showing that Is apple cider vinegar really a wonder food?

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Heart Health#Brain Aging#B Vitamins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Nutrition
News Break
AARP
Related
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

How a Mediterranean diet may help you prevent stroke

In addition to exercise, eating healthy is key not only to preventing stroke in the first place but also stroke recovery and reducing your risk of another stroke. Stroke prevention mainly boils down to adopting heart-healthy habits and controlling your weight, cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Adding a variety of...
DietsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Routine fasting is good for your health, and your heart

Fasting has long been linked to religious rituals, diets, and political protests. In a new study from the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute, researchers found that routine periodic fasting is also good for your health, and your heart. They found that fasting not only lowers one’s risk of coronary artery...
NutritionPosted by
Best Life

Eating 1.5 Teaspoons of This Daily Boosts Your Heart Health, New Study Says

It's no secret that eating right is one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy. But besides picking healthy foods, it also turns out that making a slight adjustment to your favorite recipes could have a serious benefit. In fact, a new study published in the June 2021 issue of Current Developments in Nutrition has found that eating just 1.5 teaspoons a day of this pantry staple boosts your heart health. Read on to see which helpful ingredients you might want to consider adding.
NutritionEatingWell

4 Foods That Can Help Protect Your Kidneys

More than 1 in 7 U.S. adults have damage that keeps these crucial organs from doing their job. But these dietary tweaks can help keep your kidneys going strong. For all of the hard work they do-filtering out waste, regulating blood pressure, converting vitamin D into its usable form-your kidneys might not get the love they deserve. An estimated 37 million Americans have chronic kidney disease (CKD), a condition that prevents the organs from functioning properly and can lead to heart disease, stroke and early death. And 9 in 10 affected people don't know they have it. (Your doctor can test to check your status.) Diabetes, high blood pressure and age all increase your risk for CKD. But there are some simple ways to lower your odds of the disease or slow its progression, says Juan Jesus Carrero, Ph.D., who studies kidney disease at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. Here are four smart habits to adopt.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

What Taking Vitamin C Every Day Does to Your Body

Vitamin C, aka L-ascorbic acid, is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and also available as a dietary supplement, explains the National Institutes of Health—but do you know what taking vitamin C every day does to your body? According to Darren Mareiniss, MD, FACEP, Emergency Medicine Physician at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, the vitamin is essential to every diet—and knowing what taking vitamin C every day does to your body is important. "Vitamin C is naturally present in many foods and is not synthesized by the body," he explains to Eat This, Not That! Health. "It must be ingested." Food sources of vitamin C include citrus fruits, peppers, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, cantaloupe, potatoes, strawberries, and spinach. However, some people prefer taking it in supplement form. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Not Eating Enough Calcium, Says Science

We all remember those commercials with our favorite celebrity donning a milk mustache. Although silly, those milk mustaches ingrained a key message for many of us: dairy is packed with nutrients that support strong, healthy bones. Namely, calcium is the superstar nutrient found in dairy products. Without calcium, our muscles and bones wouldn't function properly. Turns out, there are many mega side effects of not eating enough calcium in your diet. Here's what you need to know, and for even more healthy eating tips, be sure to check out our list of The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.
Fitnessoxygenmag.com

10 Foods that Lower Blood Pressure Naturally

Got high blood pressure? According to the American Heart Association, almost half of Americans have it — and what’s worse, 1 in 3 individuals don’t even know it. Having high blood pressure can lead to a host of heart issues, including heart disease, stroke and heart attack. While there are numerous lifestyle strategies that can lower blood pressure, one of the most effective is by changing what you eat. “It’s my belief that our lifestyle impacts about 70 percent of all chronic diseases, including hypertension, diabetes and obesity,” says Robert Graham, M.D., MPH, ABOIM, FACP, Performance Kitchen’s chief health officer and co-founder of FRESH Medicine in New York City.
HealthChannel 3000

Calcium and vitamin D supplements for heart health: Good or bad?

Q: I have read conflicting information about the effects of vitamin D and calcium supplements on heart health. What’s the status?. A: In the body, calcium and vitamin D work together to build and maintain healthy bones. Many adults (especially women) take these two nutrients in supplement form, hoping to stave off osteoporosis, the bone-weakening disease that leaves older people prone to fractures. But how do these supplements affect cardiovascular health?
Nutritiondailyhealthpost.com

Top 10 Anti-aging Foods To Eat as Much as Possible

Have you ever wondered how some people never seem to age? Like they look decades younger than their actual age? While a part of their looks can be attributed to their genetics, research shows that your diet plays a much bigger role in the aging process. This means that while growing older is an inevitable part of life, there are things you can do to slow it down.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Food to Eat for Diabetics, According to a Dietitian

Diabetes affects an estimated 34.2 million people in the U.S., or 10.5% of the country's total population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Diabetes Statistics Report 2020. For those with the condition, carefully monitored food intake is essential to staying healthy and reducing potential complications. Fortunately, there's one food you may already have on hand that experts consider a near-perfect addition to your diabetes diet: walnuts.
Fitnessarcamax.com

Environmental Nutrition: Eating to support kidney health

Our kidneys play a vital role in protecting our overall health. What exactly are their main functions?. In the United States, 37 million adults are living with kidney disease. The main causes are high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. These diseases can damage the blood vessels of many organs, including the kidneys. The good news is that making changes to our lifestyle can prevent or slow kidney disease.
Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

Milk may do your cholesterol and heart good

Milk has been given a bad rap for a long time. I’m referring to good old-fashioned cow’s milk. When I was a kid, my mother served me a tall glass of milk at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But in recent years, we’ve become afraid of drinking too much milk. We’ve...
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 2 diets together may reduce heart damage

In a new study from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, researchers found that dietary interventions, like the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet and low sodium consumption, can reduce heart risk in a short time period. In the study, the team examined the effects of sodium reduction on...