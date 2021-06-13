Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Many surgery patients get opioid prescriptions they don’t need

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Bif0_0aSscbSS00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Michigan Medicine, researchers found that surgeons can ease their patients’ pain from common operations without prescribing opioids, and avoid the possibility of starting someone on a path to long-term use

They found treating post-surgery pain with non-opioid pain medications such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen didn’t lead to higher pain levels or more serious issues during recovery and didn’t dampen patients’ satisfaction with their care,

In the study, the team examined more than 22,000 patients who had one of seven common operations at 70 hospitals.

They analyzed 2019 data from a Michigan-wide surgical care registry, and surveyed patients about their experience after they’d had a chance to recover.

The vast majority – 86% — of the patients received a prescription for an opioid after they had hernia, gallbladder, appendix, bowel, thyroid or gynecological operations.

But when the researchers compared those patients’ experiences and survey responses with data from the 14% of patients who only got non-opioid painkiller prescriptions, they found little difference.

In all, an equal percentage — 12% — of both groups of patients had a major adverse event within 30 days of their initial operation.

Specifically, there was no difference in complications, emergency department visits, or reoperations between groups.

Patients not prescribed opioids were slightly more likely to be readmitted to the hospital, but rarely due to pain-related issues.

There was also no difference in the percentage who sought emergency care for pain.

The survey, carried out one month to three months after their operation, asked patients about their pain in the first seven days after they left the hospital, their satisfaction with their care, their quality of life and their level of regret about having surgery.

In all, 82% of both groups – patients who got an opioid prescription, and those who did not – said they were highly satisfied with their care. An even higher, but still equal, percentage of both groups (93%) said they had no regret about their surgery.

Those who didn’t receive opioid prescriptions were actually more likely to report no pain in the first week after surgery than those who did (12% vs 7%).

The non-opioid patients were also slightly more likely to say they had the best possible quality of life after surgery (66% vs 63%).

The team says opioids have been a routine part of post-surgical pain care for decades, but the risk that they could lead to persistent use has been clearly documented.

Perhaps it’s time to make them the exception, not the rule.

The team also notes that 16% of the patients in the study were taking opioids on an ongoing basis before they had their operations. Long-term opioid use is known to increase risks from surgery.

If you care about opioids and pain, please read studies about more than half of Americans may receive inappropriate opioid treatments and findings of misuse of opioids may change the brain permanently.

For more information about pain management, please see recent studies about you should get less opioids from your dentist and results showing a new cause of negative side effects in opioid painkiller use.

The study is published in the Annals of Surgery. One author of the study is Ryan Howard, M.D.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

View All 11 Commentsarrow_down
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Pain Medicine#Pain Medications#Michigan Medicine#Prescriptions#Americans#M D Copyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists confirm a major cause of opioid crisis

In a new study from the University of Dundee, researchers found that targets to eliminate pain after surgery are a major cause of the opioid crisis in several countries. The report brings together global evidence detailing the role of surgery in the opioid crisis. The researchers conclude that pain management has been a big contributor to the crisis due to inappropriate prescribing of opioids.
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Opioid use can trigger deafness, study finds

In a new study from Rutgers, researchers found that opioid use, particularly in high doses, can cause deafness. The study reviewed records from the New Jersey Poison Control Center from 1999 to 2018 to determine the association between opioid use and degrees of hearing loss. Researchers identified 41 people with...
Healthocscanner.news

DOCTOR SUSPENDED FOR OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General has released that the State Board of Medical Examiners has permanently suspended the license of Dr. Alexander Kulischenko of Middlesex County for his overuse of prescription opioids. View the full press release here.
HealthMedicalXpress

Inappropriate pain management after surgery a major cause of opioid crisis

Targets to eliminate pain after surgery are a major cause of the opioid crisis in several countries, according to a new report co-authored by Professor Lesley Colvin of the University of Dundee. Published in The Lancet, the report brings together global evidence detailing the role of surgery in the opioid crisis. The authors conclude that pain management has been a substantial contributor to the crisis due to inappropriate prescribing of opioids.
HealthPosted by
HealthDay

Do You Live in a U.S. Opioid OD Hotspot?

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The United States has more than two dozen regional hotspots for opioid overdose deaths, according to researchers who also found a link between fatal overdoses and mental distress. Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana and Tennessee have the highest percentage of opioid overdose...
Healthpainnewsnetwork.org

Did CDC Opioid Guideline Have ‘Unexpected Benefit’ for Surgery Patients?

Since its release in 2016, the CDC’s opioid prescribing guideline has had a sweeping impact on pain management in the United States. Although only intended for primary care physicians treating chronic pain, the guideline’s recommended limits on opioids have been widely adopted by physicians, insurers, states, pharmacies and hospitals. A...
Scientific American

We’re Overlooking a Major Culprit in the Opioid Crisis

Journalists have largely presented the overdose crisis as a story of three interconnected and perhaps inevitable waves. First, drug companies, led by Purdue Pharma, maker of the notorious OxyContin, convinced gullible doctors to prescribe unneeded opioids. This led to hundreds of thousands of new addictions in the 1990s and 2000s. Observational research suggested that opioid prescribing was linked with increased disability and decreased productivity.
HealthMedscape News

New Protocol Reduces Opioid Use After Bariatric Surgery

Hundreds of bariatric surgery centers were able to successfully implement the Bariatric Surgery Targeting Opioid Prescribing (BSTOP) protocol and reduce their intraoperative, postoperative, and postdischarge prescriptions of opioids. This could save lives, and there is still room for improvement, say researchers. That is, in an interim analysis of data from...
HealthMedscape News

Cross-Sectional Study Finds Chronic Skin Conditions Have Highest Opioid Prescribing Rates

Opioids were prescribed most often for vitiligo, hemangioma, pemphigus, atopic dermatitis, and psoriasis, according to a study that used national ambulatory care data to evaluate pain medication use at dermatology visits. "Overall, opioid prescribing rates among dermatologists were low. However, dermatologists should remain aware of risk factors for long-term opioid...
Pharmaceuticalsprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Smith: We can't ignore medical cannabis patients' needs

Stuart and Ellen Lenox Smith are co-directors for Medical Cannabis Advocacy for the U.S. Pain Foundation. In 2006, the General Assembly enacted legislation creating the state’s medical marijuana program. The program was established for qualified patients to gain legal access to cannabis as a legitimate alternative treatment. Research data clearly supports the premise that cannabis has the potential to alleviate the painful and debilitating symptoms of many diseases and conditions.
HealthWSET

Chronic pain sufferer sues CVS for refusing to fill opioid prescription

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC/WKRC) - People suffer with chronic pain and were prescribed opioids, but now for several reasons can't get the medication. Edie Fuog is the plaintiff in a class action lawsuit against CVS. "It started about 10 years ago," Fuog said. She has a long medical history. She's had...
PharmaceuticalsNIH Director's Blog

Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Mandates and Opioids Dispensed Following Emergency Department Encounters for Patients With Sickle Cell Disease or Cancer With Bone Metastasis

Effect of Automated Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Queries on Emergency Department Opioid Prescribing. Sun BC, Charlesworth CJ, Lupulescu-Mann N, Young JI, Kim H, Hartung DM, Deyo RA, McConnell KJ. Ann Emerg Med. 2018 Mar;71(3):337-347.e6. doi: 10.1016/j.annemergmed.2017.10.023. Epub 2017 Dec 13. PMID: 29248333 Free PMC article. States With Prescription Drug Monitoring...
HealthFuturity

Algorithm could flag patients at risk of opioid relapse

Scientists have, for the first time, used a diagnostic technique that they believe has the potential to determine opioid-addicted patients who are more likely to relapse. Using an algorithm that looks for patterns in brain structure and functional connectivity, researchers were able to distinguish prescription opioid users from healthy participants. If treatment is successful, their brains will resemble the brain of someone not addicted to opioids.
Pharmaceuticalspharmacytimes.com

Medications for Opioid Use Disorder and HIV Prevention Go Hand in Hand

Pharmacists can implement several recommendations into their practice, regardless of the setting. HIV is an infectious virus frequently transmitted through blood and it has spread during the opioid crisis. Since many patients with opioid use disorder are also people who inject drugs (PWID), increased HIV diagnoses is a consequence. In...