The talk of the Fantasy Football world has been the Julio Jones trade, and what it means for Calvin Ridley and A.J. Brown. While that's really important for redraft, and the trade did impact my Dynasty Quarterback Rankings, the impact was not felt amongst the receivers as much in this format. Ridley did bump up a spot, and Jones fell a couple, but everyone is till in the same ballpark. One group of receivers that seems to be in a constant state of change is the class of 2020.