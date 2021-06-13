Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

This foot test can show heart rhythm disorder in people with diabetes

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbSx7_0aSscWzh00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study presented at EHRA 2021, researchers found that atrial fibrillation can be detected during annual foot assessments in patients with diabetes.

The study is from the European University of Cyprus. One author is Dr. Ilias Kanellos.

Diabetes is an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation. Prevalence of the heart rhythm disorder is at least two-fold higher in patients with diabetes compared to those without.

Although people with atrial fibrillation have a five times greater risk of stroke, anticoagulation medication is an effective preventive therapy.

Annual foot checks are advised for patients with diabetes. This is because increased blood sugars cause poor circulation, nerve damage and numbness, and could ultimately lead to foot amputation if problems go undetected.

The team says the yearly check-up includes palpating the arteries in the feet to examine whether there is healthy blood flow.

During this examination, we noticed that some patients had an irregular rhythm and decided to investigate its usefulness for diagnosing atrial fibrillation.

In the study, the team tested 300 patients with diabetes who attend their annual foot screening appointments.

Patients with rhythm abnormalities during pulse palpation of their foot arteries underwent a Doppler ultrasound to verify the observations.

The researchers found that 51 patients (17%) had previously undiagnosed atrial fibrillation. The heart rhythm disorder was found in a similar proportion of men and women.

Patients were advised to visit a cardiologist for an electrocardiogram (ECG) to reinforce the diagnosis and discuss treatment.

Two podiatrists and six podologists were trained to spot rhythm abnormalities during pulse palpation of the foot arteries. They were also shown how to confirm their findings using a hand-held Doppler ultrasound device.

The researchers say they identified a simple, quick, and low-cost way to identify patients with diabetes who have a heart rhythm disorder they were unaware of.

This intervention has the potential to avoid strokes and preserve the quality of life in this patient group.

If you care about heart health, please read studies about a surprising cause of abnormal heart rhythm and findings of this common nutrient may benefit people with heart failure.

For more information about heart disease prevention and treatment, please see recent studies about this hormone may reduce irregular heartbeat, inflammation and results showing that statins may do double duty on heart disease and cancer.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Rhythm#Heart Failure#Heart Health#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This exercise can help reduce type 2 diabetes risk, study confirms

In a new study from Oakland University, researchers used data from medical studies around the world to examine the impact of resistance training on type 2 diabetes risk. They found that resistance training such as weight lifting and resistance band exercise can help control blood sugar and blood lipid (LDL, HDL and Triglycerides) levels, two of the most prominent risk factors for type 2 diabetes.
Diseases & TreatmentsTimes Union

Are you familiar with some of the symptoms of AFib, a condition that increases risk of stroke by ~5x?

Did you know that symptoms such as irregular heartbeat, chest pain, or light headedness could be indicators of a potentially serious condition?1 Although these symptoms could be perceived as minor, they could be due to atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib, or another condition. AFib is the most common type of irregular heartbeat, so it’s important to be familiar with the symptoms and risk factors, although only a healthcare provider can make a proper diagnosis.1 Check out these four AFib facts to help familiarize yourself with AFib symptoms and to boost your knowledge of the condition to better help determine if you or a loved one should talk to a healthcare provider.
Weight LossPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fat but fit' is a MYTH: Obese people who regularly exercise are at increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke and respiratory disease, study warns

Obese people who exercise regularly are still at an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke and respiratory disease, a study has cautioned. University of Glasgow experts studied people who were obese but had a normal metabolic profile, a combination dubbed 'metabolically healthy obesity' (MHO). Individuals with MHO have a...
Diseases & TreatmentsNew Scientist

Rising BMI and diabetes have stalled the decline of heart disease

Efforts to reduce the number of heart attacks and strokes are being stalled by weight gain and increasing diabetes prevalence, analysis of Scottish health data suggests. Between 1990 and 2014, the rate of heart attacks and strokes plummeted, driven by decreases in blood pressure, cholesterol levels and smoking rates, the research found.
Diseases & Treatmentsccenterdispatch.com

Know These 5 Numbers If You Have Diabetes

- Taking ownership of your heart health by monitoring some basic health numbers can contribute to a longer, healthier life. Paying attention to blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight are important for everyone, but especially for individuals living with diabetes, who are twice as likely to develop and die from heart disease, strokes or heart failure.
Weight Losseasyhealthoptions.com

Kiss diabetes and high blood pressure goodbye in one step

If you live with type 2 diabetes, your doctor has probably recommended that you take steps to manage your weight. That’s because dropping the extra pounds is one of the most effective ways to improve your blood sugar. And now according to a new study, there’s one more big benefit...
Diseases & Treatmentsconsiderable.com

This common disorder looks like dementia — but it can be cured

Losing your balance and losing your memory are frightening symptoms, but not all outcomes are as dire as you may think, doctors say. A condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH, resembles symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and dementia but can be treated and controlled. The cause is unknown,...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Can heart failure cause swollen feet?

Heart failure can cause swelling in the feet. It can also cause swelling in other areas of the body, such as the stomach. The swelling may come and go, but it typically lasts for long periods. Swelling that happens just once and does not recur may have another cause, such as an injury.
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 2 diets together may reduce heart damage

In a new study from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, researchers found that dietary interventions, like the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet and low sodium consumption, can reduce heart risk in a short time period. In the study, the team examined the effects of sodium reduction on...
FitnessPosted by
HealthDay

Teasing People About Weight Can Help Bring on Eating Disorders

MONDAY, June 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- What can make a young person vulnerable to eating disorders? Teasing them about any extra pounds they may carry, researchers say. "Our findings add to the growing evidence that weight-based mistreatment is not helpful and is often harmful to the health of young people," said study leader Laura Hooper, a PhD student at the University of Minnesota's School of Public Health, in Minneapolis.