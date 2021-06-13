Mainstream PUBLIC NOTICE - Waitlist Opening

PUBLIC NOTICE Housing Authority of the City of La Crosse to Open Mainstream Voucher Program Waiting List NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Housing Authority of the City of La Crosse (LHA) in accordance with the regulations outlined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and in accordance with the LHA's Housing Choice Voucher Administrative Plan will open the Mainstream Voucher Program waiting list. The Pre-Application form will be available ONLINE ONLY at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/WI110 beginning at 8:00 a.m. CST June 21, 2021 and remain open until further notice. You must apply during this time frame to be eligible for the wait list. Applying does not guarantee placement on the waiting list. All pre-applicants will be placed on the waiting list according to the total number of preference points assigned for which they qualify, and then in order of date and time of application. All applicants must meet LHA's eligibility requirements and income restrictions according to the Housing Choice Voucher Program Administrative Plan. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE ELECTRONIC. PAPER APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. Reasonable Accommodations: LHA does not discriminate on the basis of disability status in the admission or access to, or treatment of applicants or participants in, its federally assisted programs and activities. If you or any member of your family is a person with disabilities, and you require a specific accommodation in order to fully utilize our program and services, please contact the LHA at (608) 782-2264 or LHAWaitlist@lacrossehousing.org. Equal Housing Opportunity 6/13-27 LAC80917 WNAXLP.