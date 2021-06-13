Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse, WI

Mainstream PUBLIC NOTICE - Waitlist Opening

Winona Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE Housing Authority of the City of La Crosse to Open Mainstream Voucher Program Waiting List NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Housing Authority of the City of La Crosse (LHA) in accordance with the regulations outlined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and in accordance with the LHA's Housing Choice Voucher Administrative Plan will open the Mainstream Voucher Program waiting list. The Pre-Application form will be available ONLINE ONLY at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/WI110 beginning at 8:00 a.m. CST June 21, 2021 and remain open until further notice. You must apply during this time frame to be eligible for the wait list. Applying does not guarantee placement on the waiting list. All pre-applicants will be placed on the waiting list according to the total number of preference points assigned for which they qualify, and then in order of date and time of application. All applicants must meet LHA's eligibility requirements and income restrictions according to the Housing Choice Voucher Program Administrative Plan. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE ELECTRONIC. PAPER APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. Reasonable Accommodations: LHA does not discriminate on the basis of disability status in the admission or access to, or treatment of applicants or participants in, its federally assisted programs and activities. If you or any member of your family is a person with disabilities, and you require a specific accommodation in order to fully utilize our program and services, please contact the LHA at (608) 782-2264 or LHAWaitlist@lacrossehousing.org. Equal Housing Opportunity 6/13-27 LAC80917 WNAXLP.

www.winonadailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Public Notice#Housing Authority#Hud#Hud#Lha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Housing
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would stop publishing no later than Saturday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will no longer be accessible after Saturday, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.