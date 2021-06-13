Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Trying not to overeat? How you eat matters

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNbJR_0aSscRa400
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from The Pennsylvania State University, researchers found people who eat faster or take larger bites are more likely to eat more at a meal.

The finding provides new insight into the factors that might contribute to overeating.

The study also adds more evidence that people eat more when given larger portions. The researchers found that study participants ate, on average, 43% more when the portion size of a meal was increased by 75%.

Although studies have consistently found that people eat more when they are served larger portions, less is known about why this happens or why some people are more responsive to the effects of large portions than others.

In the study, the team served 44 men and women lunch once a week for four weeks. For each meal, the study participants received, in random order, a different portion of macaroni and cheese with water to drink.

The researchers videotaped each meal to assess the speed at which participants ate and the size of their bites.

The fact that participants ate meals that were all four sizes, meant that they could each serve as their own comparison.

The team found that participants who eat faster or take larger bites are more likely to eat more. When the portion size of a meal was increased, participants ate much more.

The team says based on the findings, being aware of portion size, slowing down when you eat and taking smaller bites of food could help avoid overconsumption.

Also, since people eat more when served more, overconsumption of calories from large portions can be reduced by choosing foods that have fewer calories per bite.

This lets people eat the same filling portions of foods while consuming fewer calories.”

The researchers plan to perform more studies to see if their findings apply to a longer, more complex meal that includes a variety of foods, textures and flavors.

If you care about overeating and obesity, please read studies about coffee may be the secret weapon to beat obesity and findings of this vegetable hormone may protect the brain from obesity and diabetes.

For more information about obesity and your health, please see recent studies about a big cause of today’s obesity epidemic and results showing that adding this food to daily diet may help prevent weight gain, obesity.

The study was presented at NUTRITION 2021 LIVE ONLINE. One author of the study is Paige Cunningham.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Calories#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Science
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DietsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Routine fasting is good for your health, and your heart

Fasting has long been linked to religious rituals, diets, and political protests. In a new study from the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute, researchers found that routine periodic fasting is also good for your health, and your heart. They found that fasting not only lowers one’s risk of coronary artery...
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 2 diets together may reduce heart damage

In a new study from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, researchers found that dietary interventions, like the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet and low sodium consumption, can reduce heart risk in a short time period. In the study, the team examined the effects of sodium reduction on...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Suddenly Craving Salty Food, It Could Be a Sign of This Disease

It's hardly uncommon to crave some salty pretzels or French fries every now and then. Food cravings come up every so often, particularly kicking in when we're stressed or anxious, as carbohydrates, fat, and sugar produce a calming effect on our bodies, according to WebMD. However, just because food cravings are normal doesn't mean they're never something to be concerned about, seeing as cravings can be symptoms of various health concerns. So, if you notice that you are suddenly and overwhelmingly craving salty foods, there may be something else at play. Read on to find out what disease could be behind your salt craving.
DrinksPosted by
EatThis

What Happens to Your Heart When You Drink Alcohol

You've certainly heard that red wine is good for your heart—but is that the case with all types of alcohol? Here's a look at what happens to your heart when you consume beer, liquor, or wine. Before we get into what science says about how your heart is affected by...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Using Coconut Oil, Says Science

Whether you've been looking for vegan alternatives to your favorite animal-based fats or just love adding a touch of tropical flavor to your dishes, odds are you've considered—or tried—incorporating coconut oil into your cooking. And it's not just coconut oil's trendiness that makes it deserving of a spot on your...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Too Much Soda, Says Science

Soda has a bad reputation nutritionally, and deservedly so. Typically made up of little more than sugar (or high-fructose corn syrup), carbonated water, and artificial flavors and colors, the sweetened beverage has been linked to everything from obesity to tooth decay. However, if you drink too much soda, there's one...
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Food To Eat Before a Workout, Says Dietitian

Fueling your muscles properly before and after a workout is vital for your body's overall health—especially when it comes to building more muscle and increasing your metabolic rate. But if you're not careful with the type of food you have before a workout, it could make your workout less efficient—which is why it's important to learn what is the worst food to eat before a workout, so you don't have to make that mistake before your sweat sesh.
HealthHealthline

What Not to Eat if You Have Shingles

Shingles, sometimes called herpes zoster, is the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus that causes chickenpox. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than. of American adults born before 1980 have had chickenpox, but only about 1 in 3 adults develop shingles in their lifetime. The chance...
Weight Losswomenworking.com

10 Ways to Lose Belly Fat, Backed by Science

With summer quickly approaching, we are all looking for ways to look and feel our best. Belly fat can be more of a deterrent for some of us, and losing it may be more time consuming than we would like it to be. However, it isn’t always as difficult as we make it seem– here are ten effective ways to lose belly fat this summer, according to science.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Fruit Every Day, Says New Study

While you can't control certain risk factors for type 2 diabetes, you can lower your risk of developing it through dietary choices. For example, new research suggests that adding just one more serving of fruit to your diet could delay the onset of the chronic condition. According to a new...
LifestylePosted by
Simplemost

Can You Eat Peach Skin?

Nothing says summer like biting into a ripe and juicy peach. When enjoying this seasonal fruit, you may be wondering if it’s OK to eat the skin. You’re probably used to peeling some fruits (like bananas) while eating others with the skin on (like apples). So can you eat peach skin? The answer is yes!
NutritionPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Ways To Help You Eat Slower

Recently I wrote a story about ways to keep cool when it's really hot outside. One of the suggestions was to eat smaller meals more often instead of fewer big meals. It has to do with the body's metabolism and how it can help to keep your body cool. It's...
Savage, MNPosted by
KARE 11

How to beat the heat with what you eat

SAVAGE, Minn. — After so many days of this crazy heat, you might be feeling a little drained right now, a little tired and sleepy. Heat like this is hard on our bodies. That's why nutrition is more important than ever. Hy-Vee dietician Melissa Jaeger showed us a few tips...
CancerClean Eating

8 Reasons You Need to Eat More Beans

Gut health. Immune support. Better digestion. Few foods can match the variety of health benefits you get from legumes. And studies agree people who eat the most legumes (that’s beans, lentils and peas) have a lower risk of heart disease, cancer and overall mortality. Need we say more? Here are...