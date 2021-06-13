Trying not to overeat? How you eat matters

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from The Pennsylvania State University, researchers found people who eat faster or take larger bites are more likely to eat more at a meal.

The finding provides new insight into the factors that might contribute to overeating.

The study also adds more evidence that people eat more when given larger portions. The researchers found that study participants ate, on average, 43% more when the portion size of a meal was increased by 75%.

Although studies have consistently found that people eat more when they are served larger portions, less is known about why this happens or why some people are more responsive to the effects of large portions than others.

In the study, the team served 44 men and women lunch once a week for four weeks. For each meal, the study participants received, in random order, a different portion of macaroni and cheese with water to drink.

The researchers videotaped each meal to assess the speed at which participants ate and the size of their bites.

The fact that participants ate meals that were all four sizes, meant that they could each serve as their own comparison.

The team found that participants who eat faster or take larger bites are more likely to eat more. When the portion size of a meal was increased, participants ate much more.

The team says based on the findings, being aware of portion size, slowing down when you eat and taking smaller bites of food could help avoid overconsumption.

Also, since people eat more when served more, overconsumption of calories from large portions can be reduced by choosing foods that have fewer calories per bite.

This lets people eat the same filling portions of foods while consuming fewer calories.”

The researchers plan to perform more studies to see if their findings apply to a longer, more complex meal that includes a variety of foods, textures and flavors.

The study was presented at NUTRITION 2021 LIVE ONLINE. One author of the study is Paige Cunningham.

