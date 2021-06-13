Drinking this at breakfast may lower blood sugar throughout the day

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study from the University of Guelph, researchers found that a change in breakfast routine may provide benefits for the management of type 2 diabetes.

They examined the effects of drinking high-protein milk at breakfast on blood sugar levels after breakfast and after a second meal.

Milk consumed with breakfast cereal reduced blood sugar compared with water, and high dairy protein reduced blood sugar compared with normal dairy protein.

The high-protein treatment also reduced appetite after the second meal compared with the low-protein equivalent.

Metabolic diseases are on the rise globally, with type 2 diabetes and obesity as leading concerns in human health.

There is an impetus to develop dietary strategies for the risk reduction and management of obesity and diabetes to empower consumers to improve their personal health.

In the study, the team examined the effects of increasing protein concentration and increasing the proportion of whey protein in milk consumed with a bowl of high-carbohydrate breakfast cereal on blood glucose.

Although they only found a modest difference in food consumption at the lunch meal when increasing whey protein at breakfast, they did find that milk consumed with a high-carbohydrate breakfast reduced blood glucose even after lunch, and high-protein milk had a greater effect.

Milk with an increased proportion of whey protein had a modest effect on pre-lunch blood glucose, achieving a greater decrease than that provided by regular milk.

These findings confirm the importance of milk at breakfast time to aid in the slower digestion of carbohydrates and to help maintain lower blood sugar levels.

Nutritionists have always stressed the importance of a healthy breakfast, and this study should encourage consumers to include milk.

The study is published in the Journal of Dairy Science. One author of the study is H. Douglas Goff, Ph.D.

