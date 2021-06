The Tampa Bay Rays will soon call up top overall prospect Wander Franco to make his MLB debut, the club announced on Sunday. Franco will be added to the active roster in time for a key home series against the Red Sox that begins on Tuesday. The Rays will begin that series on a six-game losing streak. Franco will be 20 years, 3 months and 21 days old on Tuesday and will become the second-youngest player in Rays history at the time of his debut for the club. B.J. Upton was 19 years, 11 months and 10 days old when he debuted in 2004.