CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Defends 2021 Open Support- USD Levels for FOMC

By Michael Boutros
DailyFx
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleUS Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels. US Dollar technical trade level update – Weekly Chart. USD sell-off halted by yearly open support- recovery in focus heading into FOMC. DXY weekly support at 89.93, 89.07 - resistance at 91, bearish invalidation 92.30. The US Dollar Index plummeted...

www.dailyfx.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s pull back from 1.3833 extended lower last week and outlook is unchanged first. Initial bias stays neutral this week first, and further rise is still in favor as long as 1.3646 support holds. On the upside, above 1.3833 will resume the rebound from 1.3410 to 1.3912 key structural resistance. Firm break there will indicate that the correction from 1.4248 is complete with three waves down to 1.3410. On the downside, however, break of 1.3646 will turn bias to the downside for retesting 1.3410 low.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Remain Supported Ahead of OPEC+

US Crude (WTI) tests the upper bound of the rising channel formation. Over the past few weeks, oil prices have continued to proceed along a upward trajectory as commodity shortages remain a key concern for global economies. With OPEC+ expected to meet on November 4th, output cuts will likely continue...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Fomc#Usd#Australian Dollar#Inflation#Dxy Weekly Trade#Weekly Chart Usd#Fomc Dxy#Fed#Strategy Webinar#Dxy Weekly Chart Prepared#Technical Strategist#Tradingview#The Federal Reserve#Canadian#Cad#Japanese
DailyFx

New Zealand Dollar at Risk as AMZN, AAPL Earnings Miss. NZD/USD Eyes Resistance

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Wall Street, Tech Earnings, AUD/USD, RBA – Talking Points. New Zealand Dollar gained as rosy market sentiment boosted pro-risk currencies. However, dismal Amazon and Apple earnings offer sour tone for Friday Asia trade. Australian Dollar eyeing retail sales after RBA withheld from keeping YCC in check.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD hovers near 0.7200 amid broad US dollar weakness

On Thursday, the NZD/USD trimmed Wednesday’s losses, approaching 0.7200. Overall, US dollar weakness dents the prospects of the greenback, despite higher US bond yields. US GDP for the Q3 was lower than expected shows that the US economy could be slowing. The NZD/USD advances as the New York session end,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bears need acceptance below 93.30

US Dollar Index (DXY) treads water around 93.35 during early Friday, having dropped the most in 12 days the previous day. Although a clear break of 93.50 horizontal support, now resistance, keeps the DXY sellers hopeful amid bearish MACD signals, 50-DMA and an ascending trend line from late May question further declines.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
theedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29): The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar on Friday (Oct 29) as buying interest in the local note re-emerged ahead of the tabling of Budget 2022 later in the day, said a dealer. At 9am, the local note had risen to 4.1445/1480 versus the greenback...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

EURUSD at the Center of GDP and Rate Forecasts, Market Holding Breath for Nasdaq 100 Open

Friday will keep volatility circling the benchmark FX pair with Eurozone GDP and the Fed’s favorite US inflation report due for release. Risk appetite was an uneven picture this past trading session. While the US indices fell back on their bullish charge, there was a notable lack of conviction – and even some retreat – from the global equities, carry trade, emerging market assets, junk bonds and risk-oriented commodities. Nonetheless, the Nasdaq 100 tagged its record high. The tech-heavy index has noticeably lagged its S&P 500 and Dow peers in hitting that milestone, which is an uncomfortable situation for the tech sector-heavy measure given its outperformance over the past few years in particular. Notably, the QQQ’s (Nasdaq ETF) record was notched despite a disappointing US 3Q GDP update and further charge in Fed rate forecasts – not to mention the lack of confirmation from global counterparts. We were already in a questionable position to establish follow through, but that run is under even greater pressure considering afterhours earnings from Amazon and Apple very clearly fell short of expectations, while anticipation for next week’s FOMC rate decision represents an outsized risk.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.25; (P) 113.56; (R1) 113.86;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY is mildly on the downside, as corrective fall from 114.69 could extend lower. But downside should be contained above 112.07 resistance turned support to bring rebound. On the upside, firm break of 114.69 will resume the larger up trend to 100% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 118.18 next.
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Set-Up: Euro Bounce Back, Month-End Rebalancing Eyed

The Euro has thus far held a large portion of yesterday’s gains, which stemmed from ECB President Lagarde’s marginal attempt at pushing back against current market pricing for ECB rate hikes next year. While the President noted that market pricing is not in line with ECB guidance, Lagarde then went on to say that it was not for her to say whether markets are ahead of themselves (as head of the ECB, it kind of is), which in turn, provided a lift for the Euro with additional gains stemming from some pre-month end rebalancing. As it stands, markets are currently pricing in a 20bps rate rise by October 2022, however, this might just be a case of EU rates tracking the global re-pricing in the short-end as opposed to following the actual ECB policy outlook.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Gets a Small Bid on PCE Release, Employment Costs Rise

Annual PCE rises to 4.4% from 4.2%. Employment cost data highlights wage pressures. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. The September Personal Consumption (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation measure, showed price pressures in the US remained fairly...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

GBP Forecast: Bank of England Seen Raising Rates, GBP/USD at Risk

Bank of England Rate Rise Expected, Bar Set High for Hawkish Surprise. Month-end rebalancing sees GBP/USD hover around the lows as we close out the week. Unfortunately, I had been looking for some month-end USD selling, which had been touted in the run up, in order to provide a more attractive area to fade Cable strength from 1.3850 (coincides with 200DMA) ahead of next week’s Bank of England rate decision.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD plummets below 1.3700, on US dollar strength, ahead Fed and BoE week

GBP/USD accumulates to its weekly losses, breaking below 1.3700. Due to month-end flows and the London fix, GBP/USD plummeted almost 80 pips in the last three hours. US Core PCE for September remains steady at 3.6%, as the Fed’s November meeting approaches. The GBP/USD slides for the third time in...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Wobbly but Not Bearish

DAX isn’t particularly strong, but still heading in ‘right’ direction. CAC is grinding higher, but wouldn’t take much to set it back. DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Wobbly but Not Bearish. The DAX has been heading higher in a grinding fashion lately, with a little bit of a set-back today....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy