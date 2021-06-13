Ohio State Highway Patrol unveils new Distracted Driving Dashboard

Across Ohio, distracted driving continues to threaten the safety and security of citizens every day. In an effort to curb these violations, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have released a new dashboard devoted to distracted driving enforcement and education. The Distracted Driving Dashboard is a detailed view of crashes and violations across Ohio, and the important work that troopers around the state are doing to reduce the impact of this dangerous crime. The Distracted Driving Dashboard can be viewed at: #677 to contact a local Patrol post." target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">http://www.DistractedDrivingDashboard.ohio.gov.