Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The finale of a three-game set will take place at Target Field between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon. The series is split with the Astros taking the first game by 2 runs at 6-4 and the Twins taking the second game by three runs at 5-3. Houston still trails the AL West division leader Oakland Athletics by two games at 36-28. The Twins are in fourth-place in the AL Central division at 26-38 with 14 games on the back of division leader Chicago White Sox.www.tonyspicks.com