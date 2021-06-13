Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Indians 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Toronto Blue Jays vs Chicago White Sox 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Toronto Blue Jays (23-34) will battle the Chicago White Sox (36-23) in the AL Inter-Division showdown at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 8:10 AM ET. Toronto will try to extend their success after winning seven of their eleven outings. The Blue Jays lost a series after a 3-6 defeat in the final match versus the Houston Astros on Sunday. Toronto ended up with only two runs in the 8th innings with a total of five hits and one error in a 3-6 loss to the Astros on Sunday. Starter Steven Matz gave up eight hits and four earned runs with four walks granted but struck out three Houston batters in 4.1 innings pitched. Right Fielder Teoscar Hernandez achieved a one-run score on one hit with an RBI while Shortstop Bo Bichette scored one run on a hit in the loss. Second Baseman Marcus Semien added one run while Center Fielder Randal Grichuk drove a single hit with an RBI in the losing effort for the Jays.