Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Indians 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Seattle Mariners will have their third match with the Cleveland Indians at the Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:10 PM EDT. The Mariners managed to avoid a complete sweep in their previous game series with the Tigers by winning the second match. However, Seattle has already lost two meetings with the Indians and its recent game earned them a score of 4-5. Seattle made 4 runs, 8 hits, and 4 RBIs in the game. The first point was delivered by J.P. Crawford in the 1st inning. Dylan Moore homered in the 7th for the last point. The Mariners are 4th at 31-35 in the AL West.