Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Indians 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 9 days ago

The Seattle Mariners will have their third match with the Cleveland Indians at the Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:10 PM EDT. The Mariners managed to avoid a complete sweep in their previous game series with the Tigers by winning the second match. However, Seattle has already lost two meetings with the Indians and its recent game earned them a score of 4-5. Seattle made 4 runs, 8 hits, and 4 RBIs in the game. The first point was delivered by J.P. Crawford in the 1st inning. Dylan Moore homered in the 7th for the last point. The Mariners are 4th at 31-35 in the AL West.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Shane Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Mariners#Tigers#Gilberts#The Cleveland Indians#Major League Baseball#Bsgl Mlb#Cleveland Indians 230
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Video: MLB Pick - Tampa Bay Rays vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 6/17/21, Free Betting Tips and Odds

MLB Pick - Tampa Bay Rays vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 6/17/21, Free Betting Tips and Odds. Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays picks and predictions 6/17/21. The Tampa Bay Rays travel to Seattle, WA to face the Seattle Mariners at 10:10PM EST at T-Mobile Park. Doc's Sports provides MLB picks, predictions, tips and MLB odds on this matchup of Tampa Bay Rays vs Seattle Mariners.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners GameDay — June 20 vs. Tampa Bay

AS YOU MAY KNOW…the Mariners have won in walk-off fashion in 2 of their last 3 games…Kyle Seager delivered a pinch-hit, walk-off RBI single in the series opener vs. Tampa Bay on June 17…Mitch Haniger delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning last night, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that it is the first time Seattle has won multiple games in walk-off fashion in the same series since Sept. 2019 vs. the Chicago White Sox?…in that series, Omar Narváez hit a walk-off home run on Sept. 14 in a 2–1 win and Tom Murphy came through with a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 9th on Sept. 15 in an 11–10 win…if the Mariners win via walk-off in today’s series finale, it would be the first time they have won 3 games via walk-off in the same series since Sept. 16–18, 2002, when they walked off the Texas Rangers in 3 straight contests…the walk-offs included an Ichiro Suzuki walk, Carlos Guillen single and a Ruben Sierra single, respectively.
MLBnumberfire.com

Rene Rivera catching for Indians Monday

Rene Rivera will serve as the Cleveland Indians' starting catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Rivera will step in behind home plate and bat eighth, while Ryan Lavarnway takes the evening off. Rivera has a $2,100 salary for tonight's contests on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.7...
MLBWKYC

Cleveland Indians clinch 2-1 win against Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Josh Naylor foiled Pittsburgh’s strategy with an RBI single in the seventh inning, helping the Cleveland Indians beat the Pirates 2-1 Sunday. Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep by the Pirates, who had lost 10 straight entering the series. The Indians have won seven of 10. The lefty-swinging Naylor...
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Recall RHP Yohan Ramírez, Select RHP Vinny Nittoli

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today the following roster moves:. · Yohan Ramirez, RHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. · Vinny Nittoli, RHP, selected from Triple-A Tacoma. · José Godoy, C, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. · Justin Dunn, RHP,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Can Seattle Mariners SS J.P. Crawford win another Gold Glove?

J.P. Crawford has been an offensive force for the Seattle Mariners in June. The Gold Glove shortstop is hitting .364 and slugging .584 this month, which has brought his season batting average up to .281. The Seattle Mariners shortstop has been carrying a hot bat but let’s not forget about...
MLBPosted by
ClevelandBaseballInsider

The Bats Have Arrived for the 40-30 Cleveland Indians

Even injuries, uncertainties, and a revolving door of roster moves can’t hold down the 40-30 Cleveland indians. An organization that has heavily relied on pitching has now flipped the proverbial switch and has become a lineup that has embraced the power of keeping the train moving. In a season where batting lulls plague the league in part due to the “sticky stuff” on the ball, this team has heated up the bats in the month of June.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch: The Indians saw Jose Ramirez outrun the Orioles on the base paths

The Orioles were no match for Jose Ramirez and his base running skills. The Indians saw Jose Ramirez break the internet on Wednesday when he somehow managed to escape a run down and turn a single into a triple. The whole thing started during the bottom of the third. The Tribe had two on in scoring position and Jose Ramirez came to the plate. Cesar Hernandez was on third, and Amed Rosario second.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Tuesday 6/22

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Angels 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels will have their 2nd match at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 9:38 PM EDT. Kansas City won two of the four meetings with the Minnesota Twins. The team was defeated in the first meeting last Monday with the LA Angels to a score of 3-8. Jorge Soler homered in the 2nd inning and earned the first point for the team. The final point was made by Hunter Dozier in the 7th inning. The Royals delivered 3 runs, 9 hits, and 3 RBIs during the game. The team ranks 3rd in the AL Central standings with a record of 29-28.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Milwaukee Brewers will play the first game of their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds in Great American Ball Park Cincinnati, OH, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). After a 2-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, Milwaukee is now 33-26. The Brewers Milwaukee won nine of the last ten matches after sweeping Arizona in a four-game series. Milwaukee tied the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central with their present winning streak.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs Texas Rangers 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Francisco Giants (37-22) will take on the Texas Rangers (23-38) in the MLB Interleague showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 8:05 PM ET. San Francisco ended up winning the first three installments of a series but failed to complete a sweep after a 3-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The Giants defeated the Cubs in the opener at 7-2 on Thursday, 8-5 on Friday, and 4-3 on Saturday. In their recent loss, San Francisco starter Johnny Cueto went 4.1 innings with six hits, three earned runs, and two walks granted while striking out four Chicago batters. Catcher Buster Posey scored a run with a triple and an RBI while 1st Baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. added one run on one hit with an RBI in the loss. Shortstop Mauricio Dubon earned a one-run score on one hit in the losing effort for the Giants.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Toronto Blue Jays vs Chicago White Sox 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Toronto Blue Jays vs Chicago White Sox 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Toronto Blue Jays (23-34) will battle the Chicago White Sox (36-23) in the AL Inter-Division showdown at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 8:10 AM ET. Toronto will try to extend their success after winning seven of their eleven outings. The Blue Jays lost a series after a 3-6 defeat in the final match versus the Houston Astros on Sunday. Toronto ended up with only two runs in the 8th innings with a total of five hits and one error in a 3-6 loss to the Astros on Sunday. Starter Steven Matz gave up eight hits and four earned runs with four walks granted but struck out three Houston batters in 4.1 innings pitched. Right Fielder Teoscar Hernandez achieved a one-run score on one hit with an RBI while Shortstop Bo Bichette scored one run on a hit in the loss. Second Baseman Marcus Semien added one run while Center Fielder Randal Grichuk drove a single hit with an RBI in the losing effort for the Jays.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins will meet in action at the Loan Depot Park on Tuesday night to open a three-game series. Colorado avoided a sweep against the Oakland Athletics after winning the finals of a three-game set 3-1. The Rockies are second to last in the NL West Standings at 24-36 with 13 ½ games behind the division leader San Francisco Giants.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The opener of a three-game set will take action at the Fenway Park in Boston between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox on Friday night. The Astros are coming into this series with a win in the final game of a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays at 6-3. The first two games were split, therefore the Astors took the series. Houston still trails Oakland Athletics for the lead at the American League West standings with one game behind at 33-26.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies 6/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Braves (29-29) and the Philadelphia Phillies (28-31) will battle in the NL East Division three-game set face-off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Atlanta just won a series versus the LA Dodgers over the weekend at 2-1. The Braves will try to continue their success after winning four of their last five matches. The Atlanta Braves opened a series with a 9-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Starter Drew Smyly gave up five hits and two earned runs with three walks granted and no strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched. Right Fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. led the charge with two runs on three hits and three RBIs in the win. Catcher William Contreras drove two runs with a triple and two RBIs while 3rd Baseman Austin Riley added one run on three hits with two RBIs in the winning effort for the Braves.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres 6/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago Cubs will go against the San Diego Padres in MLB action in Petco Park, CA, on Wednesday, June 09, 2021, at 4:10 PM (EDT). The Chicago Cubs will face the San Diego Padres in their eighth consecutive road match. This year, the Cubs did not struggle with power. They are in the top ten in the league in terms of home runs. Kris Bryant leads the Cubs in runs, hits, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and on-base plus slugging percentage. Chicago is 2nd at 33-27 in the NL Central.
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles 6/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Mets (29-23) will take on the Baltimore Orioles (21-38) in the finale of a quick two-game set at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. New York split the series against the San Diego Padres after winning the final two installments at 4-0 on Saturday and 6-2 on Sunday. In the opening of a quick two-game series, the Mets bowed to the Baltimore Orioles at 3-10 on Tuesday. The New York pitching staff allowed a total of 16 hits and 10 earned runs with three bases on balls while striking out 9 Baltimore batters. Infielder Dominic Smith led the Mets with a batting average of .260 and a team-high 44 hits. First Baseman Pete Alonzo recorded 7 home runs, 25 RBIs, and a .339 on-base percentage in leading New York.