Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Dodgers 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 9 days ago

The third match between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be held at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 4:10 PM EDT. The Rangers were defeated in the first meeting with the Rangers but they bounced back in the second match and won by a score of 12-1. Texas delivered 12 runs, 17 hits, and 12 RBIs in the game. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored the first point in the 3rd inning. Brock Holt scored the last point in the 9th inning. Texas ranks 5th in the AL West standings with a record of 25-40.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Justin Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Era#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The La Dodgers#Major League Baseball#Nesn Mlb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Walker Buehler flirts with no-hitter as Dodgers defeat Diamondbacks

Walker Buehler threw seven shutout innings to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 9-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday night in Phoenix. Buehler (7-0) brought a no-hitter into the eighth inning before giving up a leadoff single to David...
MLBWBAL Radio

Dodgers' Buehler through 6 no-hit innings vs D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Walker Buehler's no-hit bid for the Los Angeles Dodgers ended in the eighth inning Saturday when Arizona's David Peralta lined a leadoff single into center field. The 26-year-old right-hander cruised through the Diamondbacks' order, walking two, hitting a batter and striking out a season-best 11. He was...
MLBABC30 Fresno

Dodgers take on the Diamondbacks following Buehler's strong outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-27, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-52, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 2.63 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Alex Young (2-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a...
MLBcbslocal.com

Buehler takes no-hitter into 8th, Dodgers beat D-backs 9-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler had another masterful mound performance, taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the skidding Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3 on Saturday night. The 26-year-old right-hander cruised through the Diamondbacks’ order, walking two, hitting a batter and striking out a season-best...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Darvish expected to start for San Diego against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-27, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (42-32, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (9-2, 3.54 ERA, .96 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (6-2, 2.57 ERA, .95 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -122, Dodgers +106; over/under is...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts, AJ Pollock Hopeful Dodgers Can Ride Momentum Against Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers held off a late rally from the Arizona Diamondbacks to earn a 9-8 win in Sunday’s series finale at Chase Field that completed a three-game sweep. L.A. has won 10 of their last 12 games dating back to June 8 and overall boasts a 12-5 record this month. The hot streak couldn’t come at a better time with the Dodgers now entering a pivotal part of their schedule.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 9, D-backs 3: David Peralta breaks up no-hitter, saves Dave Roberts

And that photo came before Walker Buehler lost his no-hitter in the 8th inning. Having topped out at 105 pitches this season, and 111 in his career, Buehler’s 99 pitches through 7 innings meant it would be tough to see him finish off a no-hitter Saturday night. Finishing with 11 Ks, 2 walks and 2 hits allowed, Buehler hit 108 pitches when Dave Roberts pulled him after 7 1/3 innings.
MLBvavel.com

Highlights and Runs: Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3 Arizona D'Backs in MLB 2021

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. W: Buehler (7-0) L: Peacook (2-5) 1:22 AMa day ago. Victory for the Dodgers. The Dodgers took the second game and the series against...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Albert Pujols Hits Home Run In Sweep Of Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers saw a large lead evaporate as their young relievers again struggled to finish out a game, but the end result still was a 9-8 victory that completed a series sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Justin Turner opened the scoring in the third inning with RBI single,...
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Snell scheduled to start as San Diego hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-28, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (43-32, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-6, 3.36 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (2-3, 5.72 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Los Angeles will play...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Padres’ Yu Darvish Appreciated Justin Turner While With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers for a third time this season struggled to solve Yu Darvish and had their three-game winning snapped against the San Diego Padres in Monday’s series opener at Petco Park. Darvish allowed just one run on two hits and collected 11 strikeouts, reaching 1,500 for his career...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The finale of a three-game set will take place at Target Field between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon. The series is split with the Astros taking the first game by 2 runs at 6-4 and the Twins taking the second game by three runs at 5-3. Houston still trails the AL West division leader Oakland Athletics by two games at 36-28. The Twins are in fourth-place in the AL Central division at 26-38 with 14 games on the back of division leader Chicago White Sox.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Cincinnati Reds 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies (25-39) will challenge the Cincinnati Reds (30-31) in the final match of a series at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Colorado bowed to the Cincinnati Reds in the opening of a series at 5-11 on Friday. In Game 2, the Rockies failed to bounce back from their last loss when they scored only three runs while the Reds earned a 10-run score on Saturday. The Colorado Rockies need to win the finale to avoid a series sweep versus the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Pitcher German Marquez struggled after allowing 12 hits and 8 earned runs with 2 walks granted in pitching for 5.0 innings in the loss. Left Fielder Connor Joe scored one run on one hit with an RBI while Right Fielder Yonathan Daza earned a one-run score with a double in the losing effort for the Rockies.
MLSDoc's Sports Service

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction, 6/19/2021 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Odds/Point Spread: Los Angeles (-185) Houston (+558) Banc of California Stadium is the site where Maximiliano Urruti and the Houston Dynamo (3-2-3, 5th in Western Conference) will take on Los Angeles FC (2-2-3, 9th in Western Conference) on Saturday. The goalies protecting the net are Pablo Sisniega for Los Angeles FC and Marko Maric for the Houston Dynamo. LAFC is priced at -185 while the Dynamo are at +558. The over/under opens at 3.5.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Indians 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners will have their third match with the Cleveland Indians at the Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:10 PM EDT. The Mariners managed to avoid a complete sweep in their previous game series with the Tigers by winning the second match. However, Seattle has already lost two meetings with the Indians and its recent game earned them a score of 4-5. Seattle made 4 runs, 8 hits, and 4 RBIs in the game. The first point was delivered by J.P. Crawford in the 1st inning. Dylan Moore homered in the 7th for the last point. The Mariners are 4th at 31-35 in the AL West.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-39) will take on the Milwaukee Brewers (31-26) in the finale of a three-game weekend series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. Pittsburgh lost Game 1 of a series to the Milwaukee Brewers at 7-4 on Friday. The Pirates need a win here to prevent a sweep after losing the second installment of a series versus the Brewers at 4-7 on Saturday. The Pittsburgh Pirates managed to score in the 1st and 2nd innings but failed to continue in the remaining frames heading to a 4-7 defeat. Starter Chad Kuhl made only 3.1 innings with five hits and five earned runs allowed while awarding four free bases but struck out two Milwaukee batters in the loss. Center Fielder Bryan Reynolds scored one run on one hit with an RBI while 2nd Baseman Adam Frazier acquired a one-run score with a triple for Pittsburgh. 3rd Baseman Phillip Evans and Shortstop Erik Gonzalez added one run on one hit each in the losing effort for the Pirates.