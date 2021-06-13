Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Dodgers 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies (25-39) will challenge the Cincinnati Reds (30-31) in the final match of a series at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Colorado bowed to the Cincinnati Reds in the opening of a series at 5-11 on Friday. In Game 2, the Rockies failed to bounce back from their last loss when they scored only three runs while the Reds earned a 10-run score on Saturday. The Colorado Rockies need to win the finale to avoid a series sweep versus the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Pitcher German Marquez struggled after allowing 12 hits and 8 earned runs with 2 walks granted in pitching for 5.0 innings in the loss. Left Fielder Connor Joe scored one run on one hit with an RBI while Right Fielder Yonathan Daza earned a one-run score with a double in the losing effort for the Rockies.