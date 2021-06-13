Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Dodgers 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The third match between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be held at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 4:10 PM EDT. The Rangers were defeated in the first meeting with the Rangers but they bounced back in the second match and won by a score of 12-1. Texas delivered 12 runs, 17 hits, and 12 RBIs in the game. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored the first point in the 3rd inning. Brock Holt scored the last point in the 9th inning. Texas ranks 5th in the AL West standings with a record of 25-40.