St Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The last installment of a three-game divisional series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs will take place at the Wrigley Field on Saturday night. The Chicago Cubs took the first two games of this series 8-2 and 7-5. With the loss, St. Louis dropped second to last place at 32-32 in the National League Central division with 5 games behind the division leaders Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs. With the win, the Chicago Cubs improve to 37-27 and are tied for first place at the NL Central with the Milwaukee Brewers.

