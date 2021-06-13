Cancel
Spanish ACB Finals Barcelona vs Real Madrid Game 1 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

By Tonys Picks Staff
tonyspicks.com
 9 days ago

Spanish ACB Finals Barcelona vs Real Madrid Game 1 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Real Madrid are hosting FC Barcelona Lassa at the WiZink Center in Madrid on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 12:30 ET in Game 1 of the Spanish ACB Finals. Real Madrid eliminated Gran Canaria in the quarterfinals with 2-0 wins and Valencia in the semifinals with 2-1. Barcelona eliminated Joventut Badalona in the opening round with 2-1 wins and Tenerife in the second round also 2-1.

