Spanish ACB Finals Barcelona vs Real Madrid Game 1 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Italian Lega A Finals Olimpia Milano vs Virtus Bologna Game 3 6/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Virtus Bologna are hosting Olimpia Milano at the Unipol Arena in Bologna on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 14:45 ET in Game 3 of the Italian Lega A Finals. Virtus Bologna did it again in Game 2 and with back-to-back victories in Milan have a 2-0 lead in the series. They now have two straight games at home and if they win them, they will be crowned champions. Olimpia Milano did not learn from their mistakes in Game 1 and managed to lose once again at home in the second game and will be looking to bounce back today and avoid a disastrous third win by their opponents.