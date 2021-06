It was just when England finished training on Monday that the mood around the camp changed again. That was when Gareth Southgate and the players were told that Scotland’s Billy Gilmour had tested positive, leading to the precautions taken for Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell. It immediately created a cloud of uncertainty and “unknowns” – right down to whether the players can yet play against the Czech Republic. A decision will be made on the morning of the game.That is all the more aggravating because Southgate had ensured a sense of clarity after a very different atmosphere of frustration...