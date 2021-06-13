Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Take center stage with 20% off everything you need to play live at Guitar Center

By Daryl Robertson
Guitar World Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor us live musicians, it’s felt like a lifetime since we’ve graced the stage and let loose. It’s been a year of playing in our bedrooms, over zoom calls, or playing one-man shows in the garden to our significant others - whether they liked it or not. Finally, however, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel, with live music starting to return to full health, and luckily for you, Guitar Center is offering up to 20% off everything you need to gear up to gig.

www.guitarworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Center#Electric Guitar#Center Stage#Everything You Need#The Fender Hot Rod Deluxe#The Electro Voice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingMusicRadar.com

Get 20% off select gear at Guitar Center: the best deals for live musicians ahead of Prime Day?

To say it’s been a tough year for gigging musicians is the understatement of the century. Still, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel, with live music making its way back on the calendar. You have an opportunity to hit the ground running with the best sound your band has ever had, with Guitar Center offering up to 20% off everything you need to gear up to gig.
ShoppingGuitar World Magazine

Guitar Center takes on Amazon with $320 off the D'Angelico Premier Series Brighton, today only!

Prime Day is fast becoming a great time to pick up a truly fantastic deal on music-related gear - especially with music retailers such as Guitar Center taking on Amazon with unbeatable prices. Today Guitar Center is "cranking up the daily pick" with further discounts on their usual deal of the day, by offering a mammoth £320 off the D'Angelico Premier Series Brighton for today only!
ShoppingMusicRadar.com

We've tracked down Prime Day's best Fender and Squier electric guitar deals

All of us at MusicRadar love Fender and Squier guitars - even more so when there's a healthy discount added! We've been trawling the web all day, seeking out the very best Prime Day discounts for guitarists, so imagine our excitement when we uncovered a plethora of Fender and Squier deals at Guitar Center as part of their current Gear Up To Gig sale.
Music959theriver.com

Songs That Bands Refuse To Play Live

Ever go to a concert and leave disappointed because the band didn’t play your favorite song?. The folks at Ultimate Classic Rock listed a few examples of artists that refused to play their biggest hits live. -AC/DC won’t play “Long Way To The Top” out of respect for late lead...
Des Moines, IAdsmmagazine.com

Symphony To Return To Civic Center Stage

Music Director Joseph Giunta will again conduct in front of a live audience at the Des Moines Civic Center during the Des Moines Symphony’s 84th season this week. Photo: Des Moines Symphony. It’s been more than a year since the Des Moines Symphony took the Des Moines Civic Center stage....
Chicago, ILHollywoodChicago.com

Tribeca2021: Documentaries Take Center Stage at the 20th Festival

CHICAGO – The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival continues as a hybrid mix of New York City in-person events and online access, which includes the finest documentaries of 2021. The festival takes place through June 20th. For information on joining in via passes or tickets, click TribecaFilm.com. The 2021 Tribeca Festival,...
Atlanta, GAatlantahomesmag.com

Center Stage

Cocktails are shaking, artfully plated dishes are flowing and jazz and soul legends can be heard above the murmur of social hour. No, this isn’t out of a period piece, it’s The Betty—Atlanta’s finest new supper club-inspired restaurant. Designed by New York City-based firm Goodrich and Ave Bradley, Kimpton Hotel’s...
MusicYardbarker

Live versions of songs that are better than the studio version

"Folsom Prison Blues," Johnny Cash (1968) "Folsom Prison Blues" is certainly one of the legendary Johnny Cash's signature songs. He recorded the track in 1955, and two years later it appeared originally on his debut album Johnny Cash with His Hot and Blue Guitar! However, it was not until he recorded and released the beloved track as part of his At Folsom Prison (1968) live album more than a decade later. The live version was a No. 1 country hit, cracked the top 40 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and won Cash a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male.
Technologymakeuseof.com

How to Use Center Stage to Keep the Camera on You in Zoom Calls

Whether you're communicating with family members, catching up with friends, or collaborating with a team, Zoom is a great option for video conferencing. And in version 5.6.6 and later, the Zoom app for iPad includes support for an incredible feature of the 2021 iPad Pro models: Center Stage. This iPad...
Curtis, MIMining Journal

Accordionist to play Erickson Center

CURTIS — The Erickson Center for the Arts welcomes back accordionist and audience favorite Stas Venglevski at 7 p.m. June 28 in The Pine Performance Center, Curtis. According to a press release, “Venglevski has dazzled Curtis with his incredible technique and musical sensitivity in the past.”. The instrument Venglevski plays...
Interior DesignPosted by
Architectural Digest

Light Takes Center Stage in Munich Stylist Marvin Unger’s Home

Our friends over at AD Germany recently launched an incredible series called #thirtysomething. In the franchise, the team visits creative people (most of them in their 30s) in their homes. No matter how they live, alone or with family, renting or owning, you’ll be inspired by their spaces. We’re highlighting one of our favorites, the dwelling of Munich stylist Marvin Unger and his partner, Stephan. The couple opens the door to their less than 300-square-foot apartment in the west of the city. Here are excerpts from the interview.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DENNIS DEYOUNG: TOMMY SHAW Said 'No' To STYX Reunion Tour

Ex-STYX vocalist and keyboardist Dennis DeYoung has once again said that he wants to reunite with his former bandmates for one final tour. DeYoung, the voice behind such STYX classics as "Come Sail Away", "Best Of Times", "Pieces Of Eight" and "Babe", spoke about his previous group while chatting with Joe Rock of Long Island, New York's 102.3 WBAB radio station.
Musicloudersound.com

How Jimi Hendrix set rock'n'roll ablaze and rewired the electric guitar forever

Four years. That’s all it took Jimi Hendrix to tear up guitar culture, depose the ruling elite and drag a centuries-old instrument in a thrilling new direction. Perhaps, on some level, the guitarist knew the clock was ticking. It would certainly explain the fervour with which he blazed through London after stepping off the plane at Heathrow on September 24, 1966.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Spitfire Audio launches Albion Solstice: Modern Cinematic Folk Noir

Spitfire Audio has announced availability of a new Kontakt Player powered sample library designed for modern scoring, inspired by the past. Recorded at the legendary Castlesound Studios in Edinburgh, Scotland, Albion Solstice is an ultra-intimate and dynamic selection of uniquely workshopped ensembles, featuring highly specialized players and sound smiths from a cross-section of classical, folk, Celtic, Gaelic, and other traditions, mixed with modern instrumentation such as analog synthesizers, Eurorack modular, electric guitar textures, tuned percussion, and distinctive audio processing.
Lubbock, TXKFDA

ZZ Top set to perform two dates at Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famers ZZ TOP are stopping at The Buddy Holly Hall for two nights on November 27 and 28, 2021. ZZ TOP a/k/a “That Little Ol’ Band from Texas,” lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact and, in 2004, the Texas trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course, there are only three of them – Billy F Gibbons, Dusty Hill, Frank Beard -- but it is still a remarkable achievement that they’re still very much together after almost 50 years of rock, blues, and boogie on the road and in the studio.
MusicPosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

July 2021 New Music Releases

Record Store Day's second RSD Drops event is, of course, a highlight – but the list of July 2021 new music releases doesn't begin or end there. David Crosby's For Free features a collaboration with Michael McDonald. Jackson Browne will release his first new album in six years. Dee Snider is back with his fifth solo project, too.