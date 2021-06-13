Cancel
Public Health

Covid-19 kills 47 more, infects 2,436 others in Bangladesh

newagebd.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBangladesh logged 47 Covid deaths and 2,436 new infections in the 24 hours until 8:00 am on Sunday, said the daily Covid situation report of the Directorate General of Health Services. The test positivity rate in the 24 hours was 12.99 per cent after the testing of 18,749 samples during...

www.newagebd.net
#Bangladesh#Infections#Covid 19#Dhaka Division#Dghs
