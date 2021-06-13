Covid-19 kills 47 more, infects 2,436 others in Bangladesh

DHAKA, U.S. Embassy in Bangladesh --The U.S. through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), delivered to Bangladesh its most recent shipment of emergency medical supplies to save lives, stop the spread of COVID-19, and meet the urgent health needs of the Bangladeshi people. This latest delivery brings the total of U.S. pandemic assistance to more than $84 million. U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller presented, Mr. Toufiq Islam Shatil, Director General, Americas, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Kabir Ahmed, Joint Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance; Professor Dr. Mohammad Robed Amin, Line Director, Non-Communicable Disease Control (NCDC); Dr. Md. Zahidul Islam, Deputy Director, Hospitals from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS); and Dr. Moinul Ahsan, Civil Surgeon, Dhaka, with emergency medical supplies, including critical personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals and other frontline workers, as well as fingertip pulse oximeters which, by measuring patients’ blood oxygen levels, help better manage and determine timely critical care interventions.