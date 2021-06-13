The ‘kill whites’ psychiatrist and the high price of wokeness in medicine
“Whole areas of research are off-limits. Top physicians treat patients based on their race. An ideological ‘purge’ is underway in American medicine.”. These are the words of Katie Herzog, who penned two bombshell exposés last week about the gangrenous spread of wokeness in America’s medical industry. She published them at the Substack account of Bari Weiss — one of several editors to quit the New York Times last year over its hostile work environment and narrowing viewpoint diversity.gript.ie