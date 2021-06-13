The ‘kill whites’ psychiatrist and the high price of wokeness in medicine

A New York City psychiatrist, who told Yale University students that she fantasizes about shooting white people, now claims that her comments were taken “out of context.”. In April, Dr. Aruna Khilanani delivered a virtual speech for a Yale panel discussion wherein she said that she has “fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f***ing favor.”In an email to the New York Times, Khilanani said that she was attempting to use “provocation as a tool for real engagement” and that her words had been taken out of context in an attempt to “control the narrative” around race.