Adut Akech is Estee Lauder’s New Face

By Editorial
Fashion Gone Rogue
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdut Akech has landed a major gig as the new global ambassador for Estee Lauder. She joins famous names like Karlie Kloss, Carolyn Murphy, Anok Yai, and recently Ana de Armas as an international face. Along with an announcement, the company unveiled an image of Adut wearing a burnt orange...

www.fashiongonerogue.com
