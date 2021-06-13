Wither of Flesh Updated (Read Desc.)

Originally I had intended for this to be 4x the resolution of the normal Wither, but apparently Planet Minecraft doesn’t allow for skins to be more than 2x the resolution, which kind of sucks because I didn’t find that out until after I had finished the skin. The 4x one looked WAAAYYYY better than this one and had a lot more detail, but I think it still looks okay. The projectile of the Wither is changed too to be “The Hungry”, because if you couldn’t tell, this skin is based on the Wall of Flesh from Terraria. Depending on when you’re reading this, I will upload a version of this skin that is the “invulnerable” state of the Wither, but not the blue armor one because I think they’re the same.