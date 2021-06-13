The best tennis I have ever watched. Classic

Teachers of English often tell you that to improve, you have to practice conversation. It's easy for us to say—we have conversations in English all day long. But what if you're learning English, and conversations aren't so easy? You may even have trouble thinking of topics for conversations. That's where we can help! Here are 72 good conversation topics, all of them in the form "Never have I ever ______." Some of them are a little outrageous, but others are perfectly innocent, so the next time you want to start a conversation, you can take your pick. You'll find plenty of idioms and characteristic English expressions here—the "5-second rule," for example, means that if you drop food on the floor and it's there no longer than five seconds, you can still eat it (this is not true, by the way). Are you ready?