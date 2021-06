While Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) is moving full speed ahead with building the first booster test prototype of its Starship next-generation launch vehicle system, the company's chief executive officer, Mr. Elon Musk, hinted that his company might conduct another highly-anticipated test of the platform. Starship's primary goal is to conduct missions to Mars, but SpaceX also plans to use it in other areas such as point-to-point flights on Earth. These flights are planned to take place at eye-popping speeds of up to 18,000 miles per hour, as SpaceX plans for its rocket to escape the Earth's atmosphere and then use associated benefits to travel faster than traditional airplanes.