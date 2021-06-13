America, love it or leave it

“In the Heights” is one of the best movies to come out in 2021, and that’s not up for discussion. Before watching it, I already knew it would be a masterpiece, like every other project led by the genius Lin-Manuel Miranda. The original Broadway show came out in 2008, and many of its stars appeared in the movie either as backup dancers or secondary characters, preserving the authenticity of the songs and making for an incredible adaptation. But the new cast elevated the experience with their talents as well. Anthony Ramos was the perfect choice to play Usnavi, and Sabrina Barreras, Leslie Grace and Corey Walker breathed new life into their respective characters. I have a serious crush on all of them.