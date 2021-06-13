Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Falls, IA

America, love it or leave it

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsn't it funny how the left is up in arms about slavery in America that ended over 150 years, yet is strangely silent about the slaves making their shoes and digging up the metals for the batteries in their electric cars?. Or how about the millions being enslaved and slaughtered...

wcfcourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Cedar Falls, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Cedar Falls, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love It Or Leave It#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
EntertainmentWOUB

It is about love, acceptance, and being true to self. “Out in Rural America” – June 17 at 10 pm

Love, loss, self-discovery, and unity – these principles are woven through a new hour-long documentary that follows five stories from the LGBTQ+ community. Out in Rural America explores the struggles and joys of being lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, and gender queer in the rural Midwest. Shot over a six-year period, it shares the journeys of courageous individuals who work to find their place in the small communities that they call home.
SocietyPosted by
Forbes

National Loving Day: Growing Up Multiracial In America

National Loving Day happens on June 12, and is the anniversary of the historic 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision Loving vs. Virginia. In 1958, Mildred and Richard Loving were arrested for being married because they were an interracial couple living in Viriginia. Their case made it all the way to the Supreme Court and, nine years after their arrest, they won, striking down all state laws against interracial marriage in the United States.
Combat Sports411mania.com

The Rock Named #1 ‘Reason to Love America’ By People Magazine

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been named as the #1 reason to love America. People Magazine named the Great One as the top choice on the list in their special June 28th issue, which arrives in stores on Friday. Rock was photographed for the issue in Hawaii and posted to Twitter to comment, writing:
SocietyMiami Herald

Corporate America loves to fly the rainbow flag, while donating to anti-LGBTQ causes | Opinion

My family has been boycotting Chick-fil-A for over a decade now, so I was surprised to see an empty cup from the restaurant on the table in the back yard. For years, Chick-fil-A donated millions to anti-LGBTQ causes in an effort to destroy families like mine. In fact, for a brief time in 2012, it was at the epicenter of the marriage-equality debate. Its donations to anti-gay-rights groups spurred protests, including politicians threatening to ban the restaurants from their cities.
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

How we leave Afghanistan could restore America’s reputation

As former diplomats and participants in the task force that organized the 1975 evacuation of South Vietnam, we want to underscore the points made by Krish O’Mara Vignarajah in her June 9 Wednesday Opinion commentary, “Our Afghan allies’ lives must be prioritized.” Without proper planning, the outflow of people from Afghanistan in the event of the likely Taliban takeover will become a major international humanitarian crisis.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas Rep. on front lines of fight for parental leave in America

Ahead of Fathers Day 2021 “CBS This Morning” co-host Tony Dokoupil and Texas Rep. Colin Allred discuss paid parental leave and the likely scenario for most fathers in this country – who do not receive paid leave after the birth of a child. Only nine percent of companies in America offer paid leave for fathers. Allred is one of the first members in Congressional history to take a formal paternity leave. Dokoupil and Allred invited their newborns along for the conversation.
Visual Artsideshow.com

Captain America: Winter in America

“After all these years, this still doesn’t come easy. I’m a warrior who hates War.”. Sideshow and Alex Ross Art present the Captain America: Winter in America Fine Art Lithograph. Captain America has been a symbol of peace and justice for over 70 years since his Marvel Comics debut. In...
Houston County, MNFillmore County Journal

Peering at the Past Leaving Norway for America? Pack a lot of lunches

Many residents of Houston County in 2021 are descended from settlers who arrived in the middle-to-late 19th century (1800s). Annual Syttende Mai (Norwegian Independence Day) celebrations in Spring Grove honor the area’s Norwegian heritage. There are approximately four and half million Norwegian Americans, the 10th largest European ancestry group in the United States. Most live in the Upper Midwest, most of all – more than 868,000 in Minnesota. About one-third (33%) of residents in both Houston County and Winneshiek County, Iowa, claim Norwegian heritage, even more in Fillmore County (39%), fewer in Allamakee County, Iowa (20%).
Lebanon County, PALancaster Online

A trio of ominous signs for America (letter)

In my view, the United States is headed off a cliff for three major reasons. First, I believe that domestic terrorism from the right — essentially supported by some in the Republican Party — seeks to destroy our primary government infrastructures and establish a totalitarian government. Along with their lies and disbelief in reality, they’ve seemingly gone completely off the rails — to the point of being inept, immoral and corrupt.
Foreign Policyfreedomupdates.com

North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.
Relationship AdviceMMORPG News

Interracial Dating in america: Find Lasting Love with United States

At EliteSingles, we now have a captivating and community that is diverse of. Should you believe just like Hawaii dating sites the nationwide Geographic that the united states has "become a nation where battle isn’t any longer so black colored or white," then EliteSingles might be simply the dating website for you personally. The Pew analysis Centre has discovered that 17% of marriages in the usa in 2015 had been newlyweds hitched to some body of a race that is different ethnicity, lots this is certainly continually in the increase. If you prefer an interracial relationship, EliteSingles has arrived to aid!
Restaurantscsulauniversitytimes.com

Leaving corporate America to start a Hawaiian ‘hot dog’ stand

Jay Salazar considered himself a loyal employee. When his boss at the printing company where he worked asked him in late 2020 to drive 100 miles to Palm Springs to service some printers, he didn’t think twice. He knew he’d hit traffic on the way home to Whittier but he woke up at 4 a.m. to ensure he didn’t on the way there.
Moviesscadconnector.com

‘In the Heights’ review: a love letter to Latin America

“In the Heights” is one of the best movies to come out in 2021, and that’s not up for discussion. Before watching it, I already knew it would be a masterpiece, like every other project led by the genius Lin-Manuel Miranda. The original Broadway show came out in 2008, and many of its stars appeared in the movie either as backup dancers or secondary characters, preserving the authenticity of the songs and making for an incredible adaptation. But the new cast elevated the experience with their talents as well. Anthony Ramos was the perfect choice to play Usnavi, and Sabrina Barreras, Leslie Grace and Corey Walker breathed new life into their respective characters. I have a serious crush on all of them.
Celebritiestuipster.com

Thank you 🙏🏾Very humbling to grace the cover of @PEOPLE as the #1 reason “To Love America”❤️🇺🇸I realize the things that matter most in life are the things that are right in front of us.Family. Friends. Mana 🥃Happy Fathers DayEnjoy the read 🤙🏾~dj 🖤

Dwayne Johnson Tops PEOPLE's List of 100 Reasons to Love America: 'I've Been a Lucky Guy'. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson talks to PEOPLE about topping the list of 100 Reasons to Love America and his new movie Jungle Cruise. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LUMBERJACK.