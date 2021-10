In this article we will discuss the best ways to hack a WIFI network and after hacking what all we can do within the network and what can you do as a hacker or a common person can prevent such attacks. The main hardware requirement is a wifi adapter that can support monitor mode. The other tools you can use is a raspberry pi for password cracking or a separate computer for the same use. The next step is to discover the target SSID. We are using the airodump-ng module to search for the targets.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO