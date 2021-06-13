FBI wants to keep fortune in cash, gold, jewels from Beverly Hills raid. Is it abuse of power?

(CNN) — Words can only describe so much from the nearly 500 criminal cases against rioters who overtook the US Capitol on January 6. Hours of media and live-streamed participant video have been available since that day, capturing crowds mounting scaffolding built for Inauguration Day, Trump supporters gleefully running through the building's hallways and the Senate chamber, and even the death of one participant shot by a police officer through a doorframe. But much of the most significant video capturing the most severe violent crimes from that day still can't be seen.