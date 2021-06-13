Photos: 2 Cantonese Women Share Their Immigrant Journey
Recent reports of violence against Asian Americans have drawn attention to the challenges and discrimination many Asian Americans face — especially women. While Asian women are often viewed as hard-working, independent, intelligent and economically prosperous, the stereotypes hide many issues, including anti-Asian racism, poverty and labor abuse. Preconceptions understate the realities of working-class Asian American women's lives. Many work in industries that were hit especially hard during the pandemic.www.apr.org