Photos: 2 Cantonese Women Share Their Immigrant Journey

Book review: ‘Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts’ By Rebecca Hall, ill. by Hugo Martínez. “Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts,” by Rebecca Hall and illustrated by Hugo Martínez, takes its name in part from the ritual of holding a wake when someone has passed away. Often called a “homegoing” in Black Christian circles, wakes are important community affairs meant to hold space for Black bodies in a way that society does not. Wakes in the Black community are a thing of beauty and often incorporate lavishly decorated open caskets, limousines and distant family members who haven’t seen each other since the last reunion — or wake. Wakes are an important way to celebrate the life of Black people, in a direct juxtaposition to the ways we are disrespected while alive.