Staying unsettled heading into the new week

We'll close out the weekend the same way it started with more clouds than sun and a few passing showers and storms. Temperatures will continue to stay in the middle 70s for the Lehigh Valley this afternoon, possibly a touch warmer further south. The unsettled weather pattern will continue as the new week begins. Some showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rain at times which could lead to localized flooding but any ridk for severe weather will mainly stay just to our west. While there will be the chance of a shower or t-storm through Tuesday morning, there's no steady rains in sight. Also, most of each day should remain more dry than wet. By the middle of next week, after a front moves through, temperatures will cool back to the 70s again, but bright welcomed sunshine will also return!