Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni and Leandro Paredes both spoke to the press on Sunday. This time it was Leandro Paredes who spoke at a press conference. Paredes, who missed Argentina’s 1-0 win vs. Uruguay on Friday, has a strong chance of starting vs. Paraguay on Monday. He was replaced by Guido Rodriguez who ended up scoring the only goal of the match and gave Argentina the 1-0 win. Here’s what Paredes had to say in regards to Guido and the team: