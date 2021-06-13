Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enid, OK

'It's our thing': Rockhounds gather downtown for annual Rock Swap

By Kelci McKendrick
Posted by 
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgPIS_0aSsZ5WW00
Elaine Duff and Will Westfahl check out some of the items on a table during the annual Enid Gem & Mineral Society Rock Swap in the downtown Breezeway on Saturday , June 12, 2021 . (Kelci McKendrick / Enid News & Eagle) Kelci McKendrick | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Melanie Haworth recognized the rose-pink and white circular rock she saw on a vendor’s table from a video about an Argentinian cave she had watched with her son Bear a few weeks ago.

The rock was called rhodochrosite stalactite, a gemstone that is mainly found in the Capillitas Mine in Argentina, the vendor explained. Haworth pointed it out to Bear, an 11-year-old rock enthusiast himself, and her daughter Lovie, 9, who is also a fellow rockhound.

Saturday’s vendor, Cecilia Evans, who runs her shop Minerally with her son in Jones, said getting to educate children like Bear and Lovie was one of the best parts about being at the annual Enid Gem & Mineral Society Rock Swap.

“Lots of kids ask questions, and when they ask and you tell them what the rock is ... That’s what I like,” said Evans, who is the field trips chair and a membership chair of the Oklahoma Gem and Mineral Society. “That’s what the clubs are for — to educate kids so they can like this stuff, and so we don’t lose the geologists.”

The Breezeway, located at 214 W. Randolph in downtown Enid, saw 10 vendors, including Minerally, and dozens of rockhounds of all ages from across the state coming in to buy, sell and trade rocks, fossils, gemstones, petrified wood and more from all around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGMbY_0aSsZ5WW00
An assortment of rocks on a table during the annual Enid Gem & Mineral Society Rock Swap in the Breezeway on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Kelci McKendrick | Enid News & Eagle

Evans, whose favorite rock is actually the rhodochrosite stalactite, has been interested in collecting rocks ever since her son Marcus, who is almost 20, was about 7 or 8 years old. About a year ago, they decided to open Minerally, which doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar store, so they go to pop-up shows like the Rock Swap to show off their stuff.

She said it’s nice to have something to do with her son, and the hobby has brought them closer together.

“It’s our thing,” Evans said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZ5G6_0aSsZ5WW00
Denice, Lovie, Tim, Bear and Melanie Haworth (from left) check out the rocks on display at the Minerally table during the annual Enid Gem & Mineral Society Rock Swap on Saturday , June 12, 2021 . (Kelci McKendrick / Enid News & Eagle) Kelci McKendrick | Enid News & Eagle

Bear and Lovie have been “obsessed with rocks since they could walk,” Haworth said, adding that they’re starting to learn more about all the different rocks, where they’re found and what their names are.

“I like to collect rocks because I feel like it’s what I do, and I like to look at them, have them as antiques and trade them,” Lovie said.

Doug Pollitt has been selling rocks, fossils and crystals for about 13 years. He has a geology degree and said even if people don’t buy anything, they ask questions, which is one of his favorite parts, too, sometimes giving geography lessons by telling people who ask where each rock is from.

Seeing the rocks in person in the sunshine makes the experience even better, Pollitt said.

“The educational part — you can answer those questions instantaneously, and on a sunny day, it’s like, ‘Wow, that’s way better than what the internet can do,’” said Pollitt, who has been going to the EGMS Rock Swap for five years. “This is something that’s better in person.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dd2gv_0aSsZ5WW00
Billy McBay, a member of the Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society, inspects rocks during the annual Enid & Mineral Society Rock Swap on Saturday, June 4, 2021. Kelci McKendrick | Enid News & Eagle

John Haacke, owner of Johnson’s Jewelry and Rocks and treasurer of EGMS, would haul rocks as a kid when he was growing up in Michigan and got really interested in buying, selling and trading rocks after he retired, saying it’s important to have something to do besides “sitting around the house and watching TV.”

He said he likes seeing kids like Lovie and Bear at the Rock Swap because he wants both EGMS and rock collecting as a hobby to continue on for a long time.

“In the mid-century, you had all kinds of folks that did lapidary-type hobby stuff, but it’s just something that’s gone away that we’re trying to prevent from going away,” Haacke said. “As times progressed, people have passed away, and now it’s up to us to try to keep this thing going.”

The EGMS currently has about 25 or 30 members, said Janet Peck, president of EGMS and part owner of Johnson’s Jewelry and Rocks. The club meets once a month and tries to go on digging field trips across the state and sometimes out of state, too.

In the state, rockhounds can find selenite hourglass crystals in the Salt Plains State Park, barite rose, or “rose rocks,” in Southeastern and Central Oklahoma, gypsum in Alabaster Caverns State Park and quartz near the Ouachita and Wichita mountains.

Applications for an EGMS membership are available inside Johnson’s Jewelry and Rocks. It costs $10 for a single adult to join for a year and $15 for a couple, and for children under 17 years old, it costs $2 for the entire year, Haacke said.

Peck said she hopes to see more vendors and rock enthusiasts come to the Rock Swap each year, and she hopes more and more people will get involved with the EGMS.

“We need to keep rocks alive, and we need to know what rocks do and how good they are for people and how much joy they can bring,” Peck said.

Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
163
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enid, OK
Society
State
Michigan State
City
Enid, OK
City
Rose, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Enid, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Argentinian#The Egms Rock Swap#Egms#The Rock Swap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
Country
Argentina
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York City begins wait for results in mayoral primary

Polls have closed in New York as voters begin what could be a long wait for the final results in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary. The primary is the most consequential race in New York City in years, as the winner of the nominating contest will be virtually guaranteed a ticket to Gracie Mansion and tasked with grappling with a slew of pressing issues, including a rise in violent crime and the continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.