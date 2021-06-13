'It's our thing': Rockhounds gather downtown for annual Rock Swap

Elaine Duff and Will Westfahl check out some of the items on a table during the annual Enid Gem & Mineral Society Rock Swap in the downtown Breezeway on Saturday , June 12, 2021 . (Kelci McKendrick / Enid News & Eagle) Kelci McKendrick | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Melanie Haworth recognized the rose-pink and white circular rock she saw on a vendor’s table from a video about an Argentinian cave she had watched with her son Bear a few weeks ago.

The rock was called rhodochrosite stalactite, a gemstone that is mainly found in the Capillitas Mine in Argentina, the vendor explained. Haworth pointed it out to Bear, an 11-year-old rock enthusiast himself, and her daughter Lovie, 9, who is also a fellow rockhound.

Saturday’s vendor, Cecilia Evans, who runs her shop Minerally with her son in Jones, said getting to educate children like Bear and Lovie was one of the best parts about being at the annual Enid Gem & Mineral Society Rock Swap.

“Lots of kids ask questions, and when they ask and you tell them what the rock is ... That’s what I like,” said Evans, who is the field trips chair and a membership chair of the Oklahoma Gem and Mineral Society. “That’s what the clubs are for — to educate kids so they can like this stuff, and so we don’t lose the geologists.”

The Breezeway, located at 214 W. Randolph in downtown Enid, saw 10 vendors, including Minerally, and dozens of rockhounds of all ages from across the state coming in to buy, sell and trade rocks, fossils, gemstones, petrified wood and more from all around the world.

An assortment of rocks on a table during the annual Enid Gem & Mineral Society Rock Swap in the Breezeway on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Kelci McKendrick | Enid News & Eagle

Evans, whose favorite rock is actually the rhodochrosite stalactite, has been interested in collecting rocks ever since her son Marcus, who is almost 20, was about 7 or 8 years old. About a year ago, they decided to open Minerally, which doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar store, so they go to pop-up shows like the Rock Swap to show off their stuff.

She said it’s nice to have something to do with her son, and the hobby has brought them closer together.

“It’s our thing,” Evans said.

Denice, Lovie, Tim, Bear and Melanie Haworth (from left) check out the rocks on display at the Minerally table during the annual Enid Gem & Mineral Society Rock Swap on Saturday , June 12, 2021 . (Kelci McKendrick / Enid News & Eagle) Kelci McKendrick | Enid News & Eagle

Bear and Lovie have been “obsessed with rocks since they could walk,” Haworth said, adding that they’re starting to learn more about all the different rocks, where they’re found and what their names are.

“I like to collect rocks because I feel like it’s what I do, and I like to look at them, have them as antiques and trade them,” Lovie said.

Doug Pollitt has been selling rocks, fossils and crystals for about 13 years. He has a geology degree and said even if people don’t buy anything, they ask questions, which is one of his favorite parts, too, sometimes giving geography lessons by telling people who ask where each rock is from.

Seeing the rocks in person in the sunshine makes the experience even better, Pollitt said.

“The educational part — you can answer those questions instantaneously, and on a sunny day, it’s like, ‘Wow, that’s way better than what the internet can do,’” said Pollitt, who has been going to the EGMS Rock Swap for five years. “This is something that’s better in person.”

Billy McBay, a member of the Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society, inspects rocks during the annual Enid & Mineral Society Rock Swap on Saturday, June 4, 2021. Kelci McKendrick | Enid News & Eagle

John Haacke, owner of Johnson’s Jewelry and Rocks and treasurer of EGMS, would haul rocks as a kid when he was growing up in Michigan and got really interested in buying, selling and trading rocks after he retired, saying it’s important to have something to do besides “sitting around the house and watching TV.”

He said he likes seeing kids like Lovie and Bear at the Rock Swap because he wants both EGMS and rock collecting as a hobby to continue on for a long time.

“In the mid-century, you had all kinds of folks that did lapidary-type hobby stuff, but it’s just something that’s gone away that we’re trying to prevent from going away,” Haacke said. “As times progressed, people have passed away, and now it’s up to us to try to keep this thing going.”

The EGMS currently has about 25 or 30 members, said Janet Peck, president of EGMS and part owner of Johnson’s Jewelry and Rocks. The club meets once a month and tries to go on digging field trips across the state and sometimes out of state, too.

In the state, rockhounds can find selenite hourglass crystals in the Salt Plains State Park, barite rose, or “rose rocks,” in Southeastern and Central Oklahoma, gypsum in Alabaster Caverns State Park and quartz near the Ouachita and Wichita mountains.

Applications for an EGMS membership are available inside Johnson’s Jewelry and Rocks. It costs $10 for a single adult to join for a year and $15 for a couple, and for children under 17 years old, it costs $2 for the entire year, Haacke said.

Peck said she hopes to see more vendors and rock enthusiasts come to the Rock Swap each year, and she hopes more and more people will get involved with the EGMS.

“We need to keep rocks alive, and we need to know what rocks do and how good they are for people and how much joy they can bring,” Peck said.