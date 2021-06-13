CIF Track: Long Beach Poly Girls Win CIF-SS Title, Boys Are Runner-Ups
Two decades of dominance for the Long Beach Poly girls’ track and field program continued on Saturday at the CIF-SS Division 1 Track and Field Finals, as the Jackrabbit girls brought home their 21st CIF-SS championship. Only once since the year 2000 have the Poly girls failed to finish either first or second at the CIF-SS Finals, and their 21st championship makes them the winningest high school team on any campus in the city, breaking a tie with the Poly boys’ basketball program.www.the562.org