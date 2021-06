Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied the game up at 109 points apiece with clutch shot at end of fourth quarter. As the game clock ticked closer and closer to zero, it appeared as though the Milwaukee Bucks were about to pull away and secure the Game 7 win over the Brooklyn Nets. But after a failed play on an inbounds attempt, the Nets had possession of the ball down 109-107 with six seconds on the clock.