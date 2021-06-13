Cancel
Enid, OK

EDITORIAL: New opportunities taking shape in Enid

By Enid News, Eagle Editorial Board
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 9 days ago

Thumbs up

Thumbs up to plans by a new local meat company to build a facility on the industrial park in eastern Enid once the city completes construction of an access road and other infrastructure upgrades.

Chisholm Trail Meats LLC’s owner and manager, Eldon Campbell, said 20 full-time jobs would be added over the next five years at the distribution and processing facility, to be located on 5 acres at the Garfield County Industrial Park on the southwest corner of 54th and Willow.

This is exciting economic development news for our community, and we look forward to seeing this new development.

Thumbs upThumbs up to word that plans to build a new cinema in The District retail corridor may be back on the marquee, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said recently.

We certainly hope so. It appears the movie business is poised to pick up again after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down so much. More major movies will be released over the summer.

Enid definitely needs a quality movie theater, so we are eager to see this project get restarted.

Thumbs up

Thumbs up to Enid Police Department for swearing in three new officers.

Frank Bruno, Joseph Ortiz and Toby Plucinski all are CLEET-certified and will be hitting the streets within the next couple of weeks.

Bruno, a Tulsa native, spent three years as a police officer in South Carolina before deciding it was time to move back to his home state.

Ortiz had worked as a probation officer for the past two-and-a-half years before making the switch to EPD officer.

Plucinski moved to Enid from Colorado, where he was a police officer for seven years. He said changing laws in Colorado that affect law enforcement are what drove him to make the move to Oklahoma.

More officers may be joining the force soon. Six recruits are ready to begin their training at the police academy, which starts Tuesday.

Thumbs downThumbs down to the thieves involved in a recent rash of vehicle break-ins.

Since June 1, Enid Police Department has received 18 reports of vehicle break-ins. Sadly, some people seem determined to break into vehicles. It’s common for car break-ins to pick up when the weather gets warmer.

Enid Police Department has put out an alert to remind residents that there is much they can do to prevent vehicle burglaries. A few easy tips include look the doors, every time you leave our vehicle; don’t leave valuables in your car, particularly in plain sight; and park in well-lit areas. If you see suspicious activity, call the police and let them handle it.

