England v Croatia live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 wherever you are in the world

England v Croatia live stream, BBC, Sunday 13 June, 2pm BST. England will kick-start their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday. Gareth Southgate’s side will play all of their group games on home soil, while the semi-finals and final will also be held in north London. That, together with the emergence of a talented squad, means England go into this competition as one of the favourites to triumph. Indeed, only France are more fancied by the bookmakers to be lifting the trophy aloft on July 11.