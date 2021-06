DO-OR-DIE BATTLE IN GUINEA. LEONE STARS MUST DAZZLE AND BEAT BENIN TO MAKE EVERYBODY PROUD TODAY—- The whole nation is seething with excitement and all ears are glued out to Conakry, capital of Guinea, today as the Leone Stars—the soccer ambassadors of Sierra Leone—-do battle with Benin to determine the final qualifier for the Africa Nations Cup soccer debacle to take place in Cameroon next year.