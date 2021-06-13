Cancel
Tennis

The Latest: Tsitsipas wins seesaw 1st set over Djokovic

By The Associated Press
KRMG
KRMG
 9 days ago
PARIS — (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

4:25 p.m.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has won a seesaw first set in the French Open final against Novak Djokovic, 7-6, after erasing a set point in the tiebreaker with a difficult forehand winner. The shot was so impressive it drew applause even from Djokovic.

Djokovic faced a set point in the 10th game, but won a 26-shot rally when Tsitsipas hit backhand long.

Djokovic earned the first break of the match in the next game and had a chance to serve out the set. But he lost eight of the next nine points with an uncharacteristic stretch of poor play, and fell behind 4-0 in the tiebreaker.

After Djokovic rallied, Tsitsipas faced a set point at 5-6 but won the next three points.

Each player took a spill on the clay in the first set but was unhurt.

___

3:45 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has taken a spill in the seventh game of the French Open final but was unhurt.

Djokovic went sprawling headfirst near the net post when he stumbled while in futile pursuit of a short cross-court shot by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic rolled onto his back and quickly rose to loud applause as Tsitsipas checked on him, and on the next changeover he switched to a clean shirt.

The players were on serve with Tsitsipas leading 4-3.

___

3:10 p.m.

The men’s final is underway at the French Open, with Novak Djokovic playing in his 29th Grand Slam final, and Stefanos Tsitsipas playing in his first.

They took the court under blue skies in Paris with a temperature of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius). As Tsitsipas wamed up at the net, spectators started chanting his name. Djokovic fans respond right away with louder shouts of “Novak!”

Djokovic seeks a second French Open championship and a 19th major title, which would leave him one behind the men’s record total of 20 held by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Tsitsipas is bidding to become first Greek to win a Grand Slam title.

In the semifinals, Djokovic outlasted Nadal in an epic match, while Tsitsipas needed five sets to beat Alexander Zverev.

___

2:55 p.m.

Former Roland Garros champions Bjorn Borg and Jim Courier will present the French Open trophies after Sunday's men's final.

Borg won the tournament six times from 1974-81 while Courier won it twice, in 1991 and '92.

___

2:30 p.m.

After taking out 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the previous round, Novak Djokovic is bidding for a 19th major title in the French Open final.

The top-ranked Serb takes on fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, a 22-year-old from Greece appearing in his first Grand Slam final.

Djokovic is trying to collect his seventh trophy in the past 11 major tournaments. He also can become only the third man in tennis history with at least two titles from each of the four Grand Slam events.

Weather conditions in Paris are ideal for the final match of this year's tournament, with blue skies and afternoon temperatures of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius).

___

1 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova has completed a titles sweep at Roland Garros.

Playing with fellow Cezch player Katerina Siniakova, they won the doubles final 6-4, 6-2 Sunday against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Krejcikova also won the singles title in Paris. She is the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to complete the singles-doubles titles sweep at Roland Garros.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won their second title together at the clay-court Grand Slam after lifting the trophy in 2018. They also won the Wimbledon title that year.

___

11:55 a.m.

A day after claiming her first singles Grand Slam crown, Barbora Krejcikova is back on court at Roland Garros aiming for a sweep of titles.

She is teaming up with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland in the doubles final.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won the trophy together at Roland Garros in 2018. Mattek-Sands and Swiatek are playing just their third tournament together and knocked out the top-seeded pair in the third round.

If Krejcikova wins, she will become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to complete the singles-doubles titles sweep in Paris.

Swiatek was the defending singles champion in Paris but bowed out in the quarterfinals this year.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

