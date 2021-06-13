Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Baroness (25th Anniversary Blue Color)

sideshow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s first series of action figures created by Hasbro, G.I. Joe follows a group of heroes in their fight against Cobra, an evil organization plotting to take over the world. In this new line of 1:7 scale statues, the colorful characters of G.I. JOE are reborn as Kotobukiya’s BISHOUJO!

www.sideshow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Color#Limited Edition#Action Figures#Cobra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
Comicssideshow.com

Lady Jaye (Canary Ann Color Variant)

The world’s first series of action figures created by Hasbro, G.I. Joe follows a group of heroes in their fight against Cobra, an evil organization plotting to take over the world. In this line of 1:7 scale statues, the colorful characters of G.I. JOE are reborn as Kotobukiya’s BISHOUJO!. This...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara and Sokka Arrive From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is taking on the mountain of responsibility of releasing new collectibles for Avatar: The Last Airbender. These 5" figures are beautifully detailed, come with accessories, 10 points of articulation, and in card-backed blister packaging. We have already seen Aang and his flying bison Appa, who is rideable, which fans can check out here. This time were are traveling to the Water Nation as Katara, and Sokka gets their McFarlane Toys close-up. Avatar: The Last Airbender fans will get two highly detailed figures, with Katara coming with a water effect and Sokka with his trusty boomerang.
Electronicshypebeast.com

Tamagotchi Celebrates 25th-Anniversary With a Smartwatch

2021 marks the 25th-anniversary of the first Tamagotchi ever made. Thanks to a community of dedicated fans and a niche world of creators, this iconic toy has maintained popularity through the decades with 83 million units sold as of 2021. Following the success of the Digimon Vital Bracelet, Bandai Namco has reworked its digital egg to fit on your wrist with fun modern upgrades.
Comicshypebeast.com

Marvel Spotlight #5 'Ghost Rider' First Appearance Comic Book Sells for $264,000 USD

Another comic from the Bronze Age of comic books has just sold for $264,000 USD over at Heritage Auctions. The comic book in question is a copy of Marvel Spotlight #5 (with white pages), the origin and first appearances of Johnny Blaze aka Ghost Rider. Graded 9.8 by CGC, this is just one of four examples with this grading that CGC has come across. The last 9.8-CGC graded issue of Marvel Spotlight #5 was sold in 2016 for a price of $48,500 USD.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Simon Bisley Original Covers For Brooklyn Gladiator & Rai at Auction

Dan Fogler is best known as the star of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and is also a graphic novelist, writing the series Brooklyn Gladiator as published by Heavy Metal. Which also got him covers by Simon Bisley, who recently broke records with sales of his comic book art. Bisley started his career doing magazine, and album covers before drawing the revamped ABC Warriors on 2000AD in 1987, later moving to Sláine and Judge Dredd, as well as relaunching Lobo and crossing over Batman and Judge Dredd, launching the anthology comic Toxic and recently drawing Harley Quinn. Two of his Brooklyn Gladiator covers are up for auction at ComicConnect as part of their Video Games, Original Art, Sunday Clippings, Pulps Auction, which ends on the 21st of June. As is the cover Simon Bisley painted for Valiant Entertainment's Rai #4, which brings Bisley's barbarian style to that of the samurai.
MovieWeb

The Birdcage 25th Anniversary Is Coming to Select Theaters for Pride Month

The Birdcage will be hitting select movie theaters for its 25th anniversary just as Pride Month comes to a close. A part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series hosted by Fathom Events, The Birdcage will be playing on the big screen on Sunday, June 27; Monday, June 28; and Wednesday, June 30. The 25th anniversary special event will also include exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies. An event trailer has been released for the movie's return to theaters, which you can check out below.
Comicsbookpeople.com

The Deep & Dark Blue (Paperback)

"After witnessing a coup, Hawke and Grayson have to go into hiding, assuming new identities as Hanna and Grace. Hawke wants to return to his old life, but Grayce realized she wants to stay in the one place that will allow her to finally live as a girl." — Gina.
Musicafropop.org

Buena Vista Social Club to Celebrate 25th Anniversary with Deluxe Reissue

The landmark Buena Vista Social Club debut album turns 25 on Sept. 17 this year, and to celebrate World Circuit is giving the album the deluxe reissue treatment, with a remastered double vinyl edition of the original album, a CD of previously unreleased bonus tracks and a 40-page book of photos, song notes and lyrics as well as biographies of the members and history of the original club and recording studio where it all came together.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Petal Infinity Enamel Medal Marine Blue (Blue)

These knots are complete loops that have no start or finish and could be said to represent eternity whether this means loyalty, faith, friendship or love. The Figure of Eight represents the dynamic and continuous rhythm and flow between polar principles, or opposites. Balance is not a static state but a dynamic between energetically polar qualities.
Restaurantsprovidencedailydose.com

Nick-A-Nee’s 25th Anniversary — Sat & Sun

Everyone’s favorite dive bar will be celebrating 25 years of business this weekend! All weekend starting at noon both days. The Nick-A-Nee’s 25th Anniversary Bash has twenty-four bands lined up. All shows are outside. Never a cover! In no particular order:. Ryan Jackson/Blue Dream/The Teledynes/The Hi Fi Lowdowns/The Devifish/The Millrats/Bear...
Technologyaftermarketnews.com

EnerSys Commemorates ODYSSEY Battery 25th Anniversary

EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications and the manufacturer of ODYSSEY batteries, is paying tribute to the 25th Anniversary of ODYSSEY batteries with the launch of the “ODYSSEY® Battery Journey” video series. Each video takes viewers along for the ride through the customer’s personal journey using this virtually maintenance-free power solution and illustrates the battery’s diverse appeal across global demographics and applications, including Automotive/Truck, Powersports, Marine, Recreational Vehicles (RVs), Heavy Duty and Fleet Vehicles.
Books & Literaturethekashmirimages.com

‘Every Sky is not Blue’ (Book review)

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. A short stories-collection, “Every sky is not blue” by Vishal Sharma, portrays the trivial mentality that an Indian denizen is obsessed with. It captures the Indian Idiosyncrasy and mannerism in an envious fashion. An amalgam of emotions, elation and empathy, the collection makes the reader to delve deep into the social fabric and come out with wailing eyes. The author leads the reader’s mind and makes the later acquainted with our eccentrics and oddities. Barriers of distance notwithstanding, the anthology pilgrimages the reader across the country veins readying the later to believe in our simpletonish character.
Skin CarePosted by
GQMagazine

How to Color Your Beard (5 Step Tutorial)

Marcus Harvey, founder of The Musa Lair Grooming & Art Gallery, is teaching us how to shave off a couple years by applying color to your beard. From outlining to patch testing, Marcus shows you the tools and techniques you need to color your beard in 5 steps. Transcript. A...
DesignSandy Allnock

Coloring a stunningly huge yellow moon (plus a new release!)

Yes it’s Sunday and I normally don’t post on Sundays….but since it’s Colorado Craft Company’s new release, I’ve made an exception!. I sat down with the release stamps and started coloring….I don’t think I’ve explained often how I approach new releases, but I try to see if there’s a commonality. Sometimes it’s something the products share (Anita Jeram in this case!) but the cards I started coloring were coming out with incredible contrast! What a mojo day – it was pretty spectacular to see what I made and ask myself, “Did I just do that?” Ha! So the card I color in the video will have that heavy contrast in common, and you’ll see it come to life.
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Spice Girls Are Releasing a Brand New Song Just in Time for Their 25th Anniversary

Zig-a-zig ah! On Monday (June 14), the Spice Girls marked their 25th anniversary and to celebrate, the iconic girl group announced that they're dropping a new song. "It's official! It's been 25 years of the Spice Girls. We believe there is a Spice Girl in all of us, and we want you to join us on a trip down memory lane! We want to see you singing your heart out, showing off your best dance moves and hear how you've been inspired, influenced and excited by everything People Power," the group posted on the band's official Instagram, before teasing, "p.s. Keep your eyes peeled today if you wannabe excited ..."
Food & Drinkscochranetimespost.ca

Collège Boréal celebrating 25th anniversary with a virtual get-together

Dariya Baiguzhiyeva TimminsToday.com Local Journalism Initiative Reporter. Collège Boréal will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with a 90-minute film and a virtual pre-cocktail meeting this year. The college officially launched in September 1995 and there were plans to have celebrations and live events around fall 2020, said Marc Despatie, director...
Musicjazziz.com

Sunday Afternoon (Color Red)

Listening to the abundant sounds of the Seattle-based funk & soul group, The True Loves, is like walking down a favorite neighborhood street, slapping-five with friends, checking up with clerks in their stores, admiring your own dark sun-glassed face in their windows, ducking under flowerpots and smelling the familiar smells of your most cherished locale The band is its own block party What began in 2014 as a jam session between three of the city’s best – pocket-perfect drummer David McGraw, intoxicating bassist Bryant Moore and otherworldly guitarist Jimmy James – has since blossomed into a global force that now.
Entertainmentarchiveofourown.org

The Color Blue

Dabi is Bad at Feelings (My Hero Academia) Possessive Dabi (My Hero Academia) Y/N is just trying to get her life back together, who better to help her than the patchwork man himself? (will update tags as it goes on)