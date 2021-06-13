New promo images for Marvel's What If…? offer new looks at party Thor, T'Challa as Star-Lord, and the Watcher. The images surfaced online, revealing these new renderings of the characters. The "party Thor" image lends credibility to the rumors that one episode will see the god of thunder partying hard enough to destroy the world. Fans already knew that another episode would recast T'Challa as the legendary outlaw Star-Lord instead of the ruler of Wakanda and its hero, the Black Panther. The Watcher is the host that introduces each episode and is among the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.