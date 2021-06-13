Black Panther
Sideshow and Kotobukiya present the 8th entry in the ARTFX Premier Series, Black Panther!. The high-quality statues of the ARTFX Premier series are meticulously designed to make your collection shine. Created using digital sculpting technology, the ARTFX Premier series pursues detail in order to challenge the limits of realism in 1:10 scale. The craftsmanship in this piece continues from the sculpting to the painting. ARTFX Premier re-evaluates the standards for figure painting. Each individual piece of the statue is layered with several types of paint, giving the finished product an unprecedented sense of beauty and depth.