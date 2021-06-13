Cancel
Black Panther

Cover picture for the articleSideshow and Kotobukiya present the 8th entry in the ARTFX Premier Series, Black Panther!. The high-quality statues of the ARTFX Premier series are meticulously designed to make your collection shine. Created using digital sculpting technology, the ARTFX Premier series pursues detail in order to challenge the limits of realism in 1:10 scale. The craftsmanship in this piece continues from the sculpting to the painting. ARTFX Premier re-evaluates the standards for figure painting. Each individual piece of the statue is layered with several types of paint, giving the finished product an unprecedented sense of beauty and depth.

MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Black Panther 2 villain Namor was hinted at in throwaway Avengers: Endgame line of dialogue

It seems that a seemingly throwaway line from Avengers: Endgame may have been teasing the arrival of a huge Marvel villain after all.On Wednesday (7 June), it was reported that Tenoch Huerta will play Namor, the Sub Mariner, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The character, an underwater mutant, is expected to serve as the film’s primary antagonist, something that won’t be too much of a surprise to die-hard Marvel fans considering an interaction in 2019 film Endgame.Ir arrived early on in the film with those who survived Thanos’ destructive finger-snap attempting to adjust to life without those they lost five...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Namor Trends Following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Casting Rumors

Shooting on Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to kick off at the end of next month, with the blockbuster second installment in the series poised to hit theaters in July 2022. It’s going to be a bittersweet experience for the cast, crew and fans given the absence Chadwick Boseman, but we’ve got every confidence in director Ryan Coogler to deliver a follow-up that furthers the story while also paying tribute to the leading man’s indelible legacy.
ComicsComicBook

New Marvel What If? Promo Images Show Thor, Watcher & Black Panther

New promo images for Marvel's What If…? offer new looks at party Thor, T'Challa as Star-Lord, and the Watcher. The images surfaced online, revealing these new renderings of the characters. The "party Thor" image lends credibility to the rumors that one episode will see the god of thunder partying hard enough to destroy the world. Fans already knew that another episode would recast T'Challa as the legendary outlaw Star-Lord instead of the ruler of Wakanda and its hero, the Black Panther. The Watcher is the host that introduces each episode and is among the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Moviessideshow.com

Poll- Did You Buy Your Black Panther Tickets Yet?

Wakanda forever! With February 16 prowling closer and closer, tickets for Black Panther became available earlier this week and opened to record-breaking pre-sales. Fandango reported Black Panther as the top pre-selling Marvel Studios film, surpassing previous record-holder Captain America: Civil War. Some showings sold so quickly that even the film’s...
Moviessideshow.com

Geek Headlines- Black Panther at the Box Office, Incredibles 2 Comics, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. The King of Wakanda continues his box office reign! Black Panther has taken the #1 box office seat for the fifth week in a row, an achievement only earned by two other films in the last twenty years. It beat box office newcomer Tomb Raider, and has now grossed nearly $1.2 billion worldwide.
Moviessideshow.com

Marvel Reveals Black Panther Oscars Campaign, BBC Renews His Dark Materials for Second Season, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Actor Tom Hardy has revealed a new poster for Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film Venom. A new series of graphic art posters have been unveiled as well, and the symbiote antihero’s terrifying tongue is on full display in the new images. Venom opens in theaters on October 5th.
entertainmentearth.com

Marvel Super Hero Adventures Mega Mighties Black Panther Action Figure

Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. Given superhuman strength by a mystical herb, T'Challa, King of Wakanda, is the mighty Black Panther! Leap into excitement and adventure with the Marvel Super Hero Adventures Mega Mighties action figures! Sized right for small hands, these bulky 10-inch toys let younger heroes get a grip on big fun. With 3 points of articulation -- heads, arms, and waist -- kids ages 3 and up can pose the Black Panther action figure in different ways. To add to the excitement, the Black Panther toy also features a fun preschool-perfect expression. Imagine charging into action alongside your favorite Wakandan superhero with this Black Panther toy!
TV Seriessideshow.com

News about DC’s Stargirl Television Series, Marvel’s Black Panther Animated Series, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. DC Entertainment has revealed some new details about the upcoming live-action Stargirl series that will debut on its original DC Universe streaming service. Along with a title treatment, it was announced that the Stargirl series will be set apart from the Titans and Doom Patrol shows, with no immediate plans for crossover. DC Universe officially launches on September 15th.
Video GamesSiliconera

New Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther August Release Teased

When the E3 2021 Square Enix Presents was announced, a Marvel’s Avengers appearance was teased. Now, we know why. The Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther War for Wakanda expansion release window and a new trailer came up. People will be able to grab it in August 2021. Square Enix first announced...