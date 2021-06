Scotland suffered a damaging start to Euro 2020 as Patrik Schick’s double inspired the Czech Republic to a 2-0 victory at Hampden Park.Steve Clarke’s side started well before Schick’s fine header converted West Ham full-back Vladimir Coufal’s cross.And the Bayer Leverkusen star doubled the lead with a phenomenal finish from almost 50 yards out in the second half.Capitalising on Jack Hendry’s blocked shot as he stepped out from the back, Schick, from just inside the Scotland half, caught David Marshall off his line and curled the ball around the near post and over the goalkeeper’s head to spark wild...