Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

The Trapper

sideshow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSideshow and Kotobukiya present The Trapper Statue!. From the groundbreaking multiplayer horror game Dead By Daylight that recently celebrated it's 4th anniversary comes a scale figure of the iconic killer, The Trapper!. This figure comes to life through the skilled hands of the sculptor Masato Ohata. Various painting techniques were...

www.sideshow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Game#Dead By Daylight#The Entity#Blood#Sideshow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

The Magnificient Trufflepigs Review

The Magnificent Trufflepigs is an indie story-heavy adventure game, developed by Thunkd and published by AMC. It launched June 2nd, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch and PC. As soon as you begin the game, a few things are very apparent. It is incredibly beautiful. You play on an abandoned countryside farm in a fictional rural town called Stanning. The site is being sold to new owners, and it’s your last chance to explore the decades-old site till it’s likely destroyed. You spend all of your time traveling around various fields, using a metal detector to hunt for possible treasure. Every day during the week Adam checks out a new section with your metal detector. The fields are green, full of plants, and have lots of little details sprinkled everywhere. The skies are blue, there is a lovely breeze, and calm music instantly creates a relaxing atmosphere. Every time you find something in the ground it’s a little exciting to see what you get even if it’s mostly junk.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush first review praises Speed Golf mode

The first review for Mario Golf: Super Rush is out. Famitsu published its review over the weekend, assigning four relatively high scores to the title. According to the reviewers, the game’s true highlight was Speed Golf mode, a brand new addition to the Switch entry in the Mario Golf spin-off series.
Video Gamesfantasyflightgames.com

Heroes of Legend

Introducing the Print-and-Play Heroes of Legend for Legend of the Five Rings: The Card Game is now available to download. Read on for more information on this exciting addition to the game from Game Designer Tyler Parrot. While the Under Fu Leng’s Shadow expansion serves as a capstone to Legend...
Video Gamesnewsdio.com

Raid Shadow Legends Copypasta

Raid Shadow Legends Copypasta was released in 2019, and since then, it has taken the world by a storm as the most popular mobile game. With rich graphics, appealing visuals, and a smooth animation interface, this game has the potential to keep the players invested in it. The game is a part of the RPG Project. The robust storyline of the game has added to its further fame. Come on! Let’s not delay anymore and get straight into knowing what exactly is Raid Shadow Legends Copypasta.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Salt and Sacrifice Gameplay Showcased

During the Summer Games Fest, which was hosted by Geoff Keighley, Ska Studios showcased the first gameplay to its upcoming game Salt and Sacrifice. A sequel to their first game, Salt and Sanctuary, this game looked to continue the game challenging side-scrolling action of the first game. While a decent...
Comicsgameskinny.com

How to Get a Shiny Hero in Roblox Anime Fighters

Increase your chances of unlocking a shiny hero with the help of our quick guide to Roblox Anime Fighters. Anime Fighters is the latest fighting simulator in Roblox that gives players a chance to recruit a whole team of famous anime characters and fight prominent bosses. The power of your team depends on the rarity of your heroes and their status. Currently, shiny heroes are the most powerful ones in the game, but they are also the hardest ones to get.
Video GamesOverclockers Club

Edge of Eternity Review

I'm back once again with a game review, though this time the game has reached its release build, having left its early access phase. Edge of Eternity is a JRPG from Dear Villagers and Midgar Studio, a small indie developer in France that has a passion for old-school JRPGs. I am not completely certain, but I do believe this is my first experience with a 3D JRPG, and my experience with 2D ones is limited. I am familiar with some of core concepts to the genre though, and so have not entered this blind. There was still some nuance I had to learn, but if that is part of the genre or this specific example, I cannot say.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: War Dogs Red’s Return – PS5, PS4

If you’ve ever wanted to take control of a gang-banging dog on a mission to protect your neighbourhood from rival gang-banging dogs, you’re in luck – War Dogs Red’s Return does exactly that, putting you in the shoes of Red as he sets off to clean up his neighbourhood with his fists. Well, paws.
Books & Literaturebeastsofwar.com

Hobby book keeping - Armoured Demon

I remember painting a Gnoll for Rangers of Shadow Deep. The only comment that stands out to me is that it was a little clean and why isn’t there any blood on his axe? I said that once he damages one of my men I’ll add some blood between games. I only half meant it but this is actually my intention this time.
Video Gamesgamedev.net

DEV LOG 6/20/21

So one thing I noticed today was that, all the time I originally spent at the start, adding the script/dialogue I wrote for all of the characters and NPC's? That was all done at the wrong time. I mean, it wasn't a "waste of time" exactly, but it didn't push the game towards a "completed" state because technically, I could have made the game without most of that dialogue. What I'm saying is, even though the dialogue adds information and deepens the world, making it more vibrant with knowledge and lore, making it more real and believable, it isn't necessary for the game to actually be completed. Some of the dialogue could be cut out from the npc's and the game's story and essential plot could still be written from start to end.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Blade & Soul Teases Their 14th Class - A Dual Blade Wielder

In a short video depicting a new dual-blade wielding character for Blade & Soul, NC Soft has officially announced the upcoming release of their 14th class. Apart from the inclusion of dual blades, not much else was detailed in the video, but some information has been divulged on the on the official Blade & Soul website as part of the Revival update.
Technologygamespace.com

The Road to TennoCon 2021 Revealed

Warframe developer Digital Extremes has announced all the fantastic details for the forthcoming TennoCon 2021. As with last year, this year’s event will be a virtual-only convention but with all the goodness packed inside that players and fans would expect. During TennoCon 2021, players will be able to earn in-game rewards, take part in virtual activities, and hear some of the dev team’s plans for the game over the coming year.
Video Gamesgamingtrend.com

Time to attract some fun as Super Magbot heads to PC and Switch today

Today, Team17 announced that Astral Pixel’s Super Magbot is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch, with launch discounts available. The game will allow players to harness the ability of magnets in order to explore worlds full of puzzles and enemies. Team17 and Astral Pixel have today launched magnetic puzzle-platformer...
Video GamesRPGamer

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Out on PC, Switch

2D action RPG Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is out now on PC and Nintendo Switch. The game is available digitally for $24.99/€24.99/£21.99 and comes with English, Japanese, French, German, Spanish, Korean, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Italian, Portuguese, and Russian language support. A new launch trailer can be viewed below.
Video Gamespublish0x.com

Koloboks.io: Tamagotchi style Space Invaders, Kolobucks, and NFT Prizes

Another NFT focused game, Koloboks, is available on Wax, it is a Tamagotchi style game where you can breed pixel based creatures, called Koloboks, which look a lot like little Space Invaders. Once you have these creatures and begin breeding, you can currently send them on adventures and enter them into Beauty Contests. More updates will likely be coming soon!
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Citadel Studios Publishing New “Seasonal” MMO CODEX

This is another one of those, “we don’t know if this will be free-to-play or not” things, but it’s interesting enough to let you know about it. It seems that Citadel Studios — makers of Legends of Aria — is dipping its proverbial toes into the publishing pool. The company announced on Twitter over the weekend that it would be publishing Corp Por’s “seasonal” MMO, named CODEX. According to the tweet, this is their first go at publishing and the first game created using Citadel’s Shards Engine. Corp Por licensed the engine in 2020 in order to create the game.
Video Gamesitch.io

Labyrinth City Demo online on Steam — Speedrun Contest

We haven't mentioned it before, but Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective is participating in Steam Next Fest, which means that… Yes, you guessed it! The demo is now live! You can go to https://store.steampowered.com/app/1421790/_/ to have a try at the demo while waiting for the game to be released.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Biomutant updates on PS4 and PC with a mountain of changes and improvements; patch details

Biomutant hit the market last May and since then, its managers have worked tirelessly to correct errors and improve the experience with the game. And this time around, the new update is the biggest released to date. This is version 1.5, which is now available for PC and PS4 –en Xbox One will arrive throughout this week– and brings with it a huge amount of modifications. Next, we offer you the most relevant ones.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Terrorarium – Steam Quick-Hit Review

Cute moogu creatures and no less lovely grandma await you in Terrorarium, an action/platformer game from Stitch Media, featuring puzzles, monsters, wanton destruction, and more. We play as a feisty grandma who shuffles through the mazes surrounded by an army of murderous mushrooms known as the moogu. However, they are...