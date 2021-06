During the match against Iceland, Robert Lewandowski requested a substitution. However, there is no need to worry. The captain is alive and well. Injuries to the Polish national team’s attackers greatly complicate the situation of the Polish national team just before Euro 2020. First, Krzysztof Petek was knocked out of the team for the tournament, and then it turned out that the Portuguese coach would not be able to. To use Arkadiusz Milik. It’s a very serious blow to the team, as the concept of the Marseille striker running behind Lewandowski’s back has been in ruins. The staff supervisor has to look for other solutions.