Seto Kaiba

Demon Slayer's first film in its popular franchise has brought in hundreds of millions of dollars so far, and while the film wasn't able to focus on all the different monster hunters that have been introduced in the series so far, one fan has honored the Hashira member Shinobu, who has an affinity for butterflies. As mentioned, Shinobu doesn't have much of a role in the story of the Mugen Train, but fans can expect her to have a much larger role in the upcoming second season, which will focus far more on the "Pillars" of the Demon Slayer Corps.