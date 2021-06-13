Seto Kaiba
Kotobukiya’s ARTFX J lineup continues with Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters! Next up is the main protagonist Yugi Muto’s archrival, Seto Kaiba!. Showing off his tall figure with his long white coat flowing behind him, Seto Kaiba comes to life as he stands at the ready gripping his duel disk and looking this way with a sharp glance. Users can almost feel the pressure that he emits right before a duel. From the sheen on the coat to the delicate mold of the duel disk, this figure was recreated with much care taken into ensuring its high level of detail.www.sideshow.com